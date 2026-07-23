Spec for spec: Multi-powertrain motivated new GWM Ora 5 detailed

Replacement for the EV-only Ora 03 can be now had with a normal combustion engine, as a self-charging hybrid or an EV.

Realigned from what was an electric-only brand, Great Wall Motors’ (GWM) Ora marque officially gained combustion power earlier this month with the debut of the Ora 5.

Not a brand of its own

As with the Haval and Tank brands, which are sold separately in China without GWM affiliation, the Ora division adheres to the same principle, but for South Africa, as in Australia, is marketed under the GWM umbrella as “GWM Ora” instead of only Ora.

Revealed in China in January, the Ora 5, known as the Ora Good Cat in its home market, replaces the previous Ora 03 as a heavily updated second-generation model.

EV joined by combustion

In replacing the 03, which had been South Africa’s most affordable electric vehicle at R686 950 upon its launch three years ago – an accolade now held by the Geely E2 at R339 900 – the 5 now offers both hybrid and normal combustion options as part of the move away from complete electric motivation.

Approved in South Africa in April, the now officially launched line-up spans six variants, with two variants each for the normal petrol engine model, the self-charging hybrid and the EV.

Fundamentals

Dimensionally, the Ora 5 has the following:

Length : 4 471 mm;

: 4 471 mm; Wheelbase : 2 720 mm;

: 2 720 mm; Height : 1 641 mm;

: 1 641 mm; Width: 1 833 mm

Ora 5 is marketed as a crossover and not a conventional hatchback. Picture: GWM

Now described as a crossover instead of a hatchback, GWM claims a boot space of 362-litres, which expands to 1 120-litres with the rear seats folded.

Because of the electric motor and battery pack, the hybrid accommodates 272-litres. The electric hardware mounted at the front means the EV version lacks storage space underneath its bonnet.

Powertrain

On the spec front, two trim levels are offered for all three propulsion methods: Super Luxury and Ultra Luxury.

In terms of power, the normal combustion engine Ora 5 develops 105kW/210Nm from its 1.5-litre turbocharged engine.

The hybrid, meanwhile, combines the same engine with an electric motor and battery pack for a combined 164kW/476Nm.

On the petrol, drive is routed to the front wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox, while the HEV makes use of a Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT).

Finally, the electric Ora 5 is motivated by a 58.3-kWh battery pack powering a single electric motor mounted on the front axle.

The result is 150kW/260Nm, which GWM claims translates into a range of 520 km between trips to the plug.

Spec

As for features, all Super Luxury variants are equipped with the following as standard:

18-inch alloy wheels;

adaptive LED headlights;

electric mirrors;

keyless entry;

imitation leather upholstery;

electric driver’s seat;

push-button start;

multi-function steering wheel;

dual-zone climate control;

10.25-inch digital instrument cluster;

six-speaker sound system;

type-A and type-C USB ports;

14.6-inch infotainment display;

wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

In addition, three steering modes are available: Light, Comfort and Sport, and an additional four driving modes: Eco, Standard, Sport and Snow.

On the safety and driver assistance side, the Ora 5 Super Luxury is equipped with:

auto lock/unlock doors;

six airbags;

tyre pressure monitor;

360-degree surround-view camera;

cruise control;

rear parking sensors;

Electronic Stability Control;

Hill Hold Control

Interior specification has left little to chance on both trim levels. Picture: GWM

Building on the Super Luxury, the Ultra Luxury receives the following as standard:

folding electric mirrors;

electric tailgate;

panoramic glass roof;

electric passenger’s side;

wireless smartphone charging pad;

ambient lighting;

heated and ventilated front seats;

memory function for the driver’s seat

Added safety and driver assistance tech include:

Adaptive Cruise Control;

Automatic Emergency Braking;

Lane Departure Warning;

Blind Spot Monitoring;

Lane Change Assist;

Door Open Warning;

Intersection Alert and Braking;

Lane Keep Assist;

Rear Cross Traffic Alert;

Lane Centring;

Reverse Automatic Braking

Colours

On the colour front, no eight hues can be selected from:

Hamilton White;

Night Black;

Matte Grey;

Sterling Silver;

Ayers Grey;

Lake Blue;

Emerald Green;

Brilliant Rose

Price

Included with each Ora 5’s price tag is a seven-year/200 000 km warranty, a seven-year/75 000 km service plan and, in the case of the HEV and EV, an eight-year/150 000 km battery warranty.