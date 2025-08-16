PODCAST: GWM P300 LS models pose threat to Hilux and Ranger

Starting at a price of R529 900, new double cab derivatives offer serious value for money.

GWM is taking the fight to the traditional big dogs of the bakkie scene with two new LS variants of the P300.

The P300 is the Chinese manufacturer’s mid-tier bakkie below the larger-than-life P500 and above the outgoing P-Series.

The two additions to the GWM P300 line-up both feature the 2.4-litre turbodiesel engine that serves in their higher-end siblings and come in at very attractive prices. The rear-wheel drive derivative costs R529 900 and the four-wheel drive model R579 900.

GWM P300 LS makes a Pitstop

In this week’s episode of The Citizen Motoring’s Pitstop podcast, we predict what impact the LS derivatives will have. With the top models of the best-selling local bakkies, the Ford Ranger, Toyota Hilux and Isuzu D-Max, all either over a R1-million or very close to it, Chinese carmakers are in the position to offer much lower prices.

Similar to what manufacturers from the People’s Republic offer in their SUVs, the GWM P300 LS is still stacked to the brim with features despite being lesser specced than its LT and LTD siblings. They come standard with the likes of a rear diff lock, 12.3-inch infotainment display, six-speaker sound system, keyless entry, seven-inch instrument cluster, push-button start, wireless phone charger and reverse camera.

Smooth diesel power

The diesel mill produces 135kW of power and 480Nm of torque and hooked up to nine-speed automatic transmission. GWM claims the 4×2 will sip 7.4 litres per 100km and the 4×4 8L/100km.

The LS features a ground clearance of 232mm and a towing capacity of 3 500kg for the 4×4 and 3 000kg for the 4×2.

Pricing include a seven-year/200 000 km warranty and a seven-year/75 000 km service plan.