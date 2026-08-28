GWM’s 3.0-litre P500 and Tank 500 priced at Kyalami Festival of Motoring

Both models will officially be launched in the middle of September.

Its local market launch only happening next month, Great Wall Motors (GWM) South Africa used the media day of the Kyalami Festival of Motoring on Thursday (27 August) to confirm pricing of its new 3.0-litre turbodiesel engine.

Engine details

Only approved for the P500 bakkie and Tank 500 SUV, the previously rumoured six-cylinder unit produces 170kW/620Nm, and will be paired as standard to a nine-speed automatic gearbox.

Inclusion of the 3.0T adds three additional models to the Tank 500 range. Picture: Charl Bosch

Developing 35kW/140Nm, more than GWM’s own 2.4-litre unit, the internally named GW4F30 four-cylinder engine will send its amount of twist to the rear or all four wheels, the latter via a part-time four-wheel drive system with a low-range transfer case.

Line-up shuffle

Officially badged 3.0T as with the 2.4 bearing the 2.4T moniker, the arrival of the 3.0T won’t impact on the current engine line-up offered in either model.

As such, the P500 will retain both the 2.4T and self-charging HEV 2.0-litre turbo-petrol hybrid, while the latter carries over in the Tank 500.

New engine will wear the 3.0T designation. Picture: Charl Bosch

Despite being approved for South Africa last year, GWM did confirm it has decided not to bring the plug-in hybrid P500 to market on account of the 3.0T’s greater payload capacity.

In total, the addition of the 3.0T adds two new variants to the P500 range for a line-up now spanning five variants.

Final specification will only be announced at the official launch of both models in September. Picture: Charl Bosch

For the Tank 500, the newly added three 3.0T models bring its range count to four, as only the HEV has been available until now.

Price

The engine’s arrival at the Kyalami showpiece, announced by GWM, displayed a blacked-out Tank 500, with the final specification only expected at the national launch next month, as indicated.

P500

P500 3.0T Super Luxury AT – R724 900

P500 2.4T Luxury 4×4 AT – R799 900

P500 3.0T Ultra Luxury 4×4 AT – R799 900

P500 2.4T Super Luxury 4×4 AT – R889 900

P500 HEV Ultra Luxury 4WD AT – R999 900

Tank 500