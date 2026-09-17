JMC’s new Grand(est) Avenue bakkie anything but a dead end

JMC's step up model from the Vigus has more power and features, and at a price below R600 000.

As with the majority of Chinese brands returning to South Africa after less than stellar performances two decades ago, Jiangling Motors Corporation, otherwise known by its abbreviation JMC, has been introducing products far removed from the originals as possible.

However, unlike rival Chinese brands Foton and newly restructured LDV, importer, Salvador Caetano, has taken a more measured approach.

Gradual return

While its re-entry received approval last year, it only it debuted its first model, the Vigus Pro, in January this year.

This was followed by the new “full-size” Vigus a month later after showing it as a preview at the former’s launch.

The prototype off-road JMC at the Kyalami Festival of Motoring that is expected to debut in 2027 as the Grand Avenue Pro. Picture: Charl Bosch

Announced at the time of the Vigus Pro’s launch, the Grand Avenue followed the existing route of first being previewed at a sibling’s launch before going on-sale.

In a departure, though, a second preview took place at the Kyalami Festival of Motoring at the end of August, which coincided with the unveiling of the off-road focused model, likely to be called Grand Avenue Pro, JMC plans on debuting next year.

Welcome Grand Avenue

Available in China since 2023 as the Dadao Mohe – Dadao being a more upmarket sub-brand – the Grand Avenue appears identical to the Vigus aesthetically, but rides on a different platform JMC says has been altered specifically for South Africa.

The same applies to the various mechanical components, though the powertrain is shared with the Vigus, albeit reworked with more power and improved refinement.

Grand Avenue is a styling mix of Chevrolet Silverado, Ford Ranger and ironically, the GWM P300. Picture: Charl Bosch

JMC’s new flagship for the time being, the double-cab-only Grand Avenue’s launch in Cape Town last week involved not only on-road prowess, but also a snippet of its off-road capability.

Styled to resemble the Chevrolet Silverado, Ford Ranger and, ironically, with cues from the GWM P300, the imposing Grand Avenue range debuts as a single variant differentiated only by its choice of drive wheels.

The range, therefore, starts off with the two-wheel drive and ends with the four-wheel drive that was the sole variant provided at the launch.

Uprated turbodiesel

Aside from its aesthetics, the Grand Avenue’s key shared component with the Vigus resides up front where it retains the 2.5-litre turbodiesel engine as its sole power unit option.

A development of the engine that powered the Ranger of two generations ago – the result of JMC having been in partnership with Ford since 1997 – but reworked by JMC under the internal moniker NB25, the oil-burner develops 155kW/500Nm and is paired to a ZF-made eight-speed automatic gearbox.

An uptake of 32kW/70Nm on the Vigus, the four-wheel drive Grand Avenue retains use of the same BorgWarner part-time four-wheel drive system, complete with an electronically rear locking differential and shift-on-the-fly 4WD below 100 km/h.

On both variants, JMC claims a combined fuel consumption of 7.2 L/100 km, while 0-100 km/h is said to take 10.4 seconds.

Dimensions

Prepositionally wider and longer than the Vigus, the Grand Avenue’s dimensions amount to the following:

Length : 5 450 mm;

: 5 450 mm; Wheelbase : 3 270 mm;

: 3 270 mm; Height : 1 935 mm;

: 1 935 mm; Width: 1 890 mm

Grand Avenue offers 235 mm of ground clearance with the standard 17-inch alloy wheels fitted. Picture: Charl Bosch

The former figure, resulting in it being one of the longest double cab bakkies on sale in South Africa, JMC claims a ground clearance of 235 mm, which increases to 245 mm with the optional 18-inch alloy wheels fitted.

As standard, the Grand Avenue rides on 17-inch wheels and regardless of the drive wheels, has a wading depth of 800 mm, an approach angle of 30-degrees, departure angle of 26-degrees, tow rating of 3 500 kg and payload of 870 mm.

Spec

Unsurprisingly, specification has been ramped up from the Vigus as both models have the following as standard:

LED daytime running lights;

electric mirrors;

spray-on binliner;

side-steps;

imitation leather upholstery;

dual-zone climate control;

multi-function steering wheel;

four-speaker sound system;

push-button start;

keyless entry;

seven-inch digital instrument cluster;

type-A and type-C USB ports

Similar in concept to BYD but deferentially executed is the 12-inch infotainment system which, instead of rotating, bends towards the driver or passenger while incorporating wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The interior has been revised from that of the Vigus. However, the imitation wood inserts could have been done without. Picture: Charl Bosch

On the safety and driver assistance front, the Grand Avenue gets four airbags, cruise control and Hill Descent Control as standard, along with:

reverse camera;

tyre pressure monitor;

rear parking sensors;

Hill Start Assist

Included on both models is a drive mode selector with three settings: Eco, Normal and Sport.

Colours

In total, buyers have a choice of eight colours:

white;

silver;

grey;

black;

blue;

green;

yellow;

Pearl White

The drive

Out on the launch route, the first section from the outskirts of the Mother City to Kuils River proved little in the way of fireworks, but an unsurprising improvement in several areas over the Vigus.

Despite its added grunt, the Grand Avenue doesn’t feel more potent low down, but instead, starts to show rapid progress as the revs climb.

Most likely as a result of the transmission’s programming, the engine’s response is more gradual than explosive, while refinement and the lack of noise intrusion inside, at least, is a further welcome.

What’s more, JMC has incorporated two settings for the steering, with the heavier and slightly better in terms of feedback Sport mode being selected throughout the launch.

The cabin, meanwhile, feels spacious and largely well screwed together, though the imitation wood inserts could have been left out.

Hill Descent control is standard fare on both variants of the Grand Avenue. Picture: Charl Bosch

As well as missing some features such as electric seats and an extended array of safety and driver assistance systems ordinarily found on similar products at roughly the same price, the biggest blunder is the arrangement of the low-range transfer case.

Unlike in the Vigus, the rotary dial sits on the centre console rather than to the right of the steering wheel at the base of the dashboard.

While a welcome return to normality, turning the dial from 2H sees 4L being selected next instead of 4H, which comes up after two twists.

As such, careful attention will be required when heading off-road so as not to erroneously select low range instead of high range and vis-à-vis.

Fitted with coil springs instead of leaf springs at the rear, the short off-road stretch proved relatively comfortable. However, the electronically locking differential will take some time getting used to when traversing serious terrain.

Grand Avenue’s electronically locking differential only kicks on once a loss in traction is detected. Picture: Charl Bosch

Only locking when wheelspin is detected, the system worked well on the admittedly less than serious off-road course, but will still require familiarisation compared to a mechanical locker.

Back on tar, the Grand Avenue’s ride ventures on the firm side, but without being uncomfortable or jarring when faced with a sudden surface change.

Seat comfort is relatively good too, as the driver’s chair drops all the way to the floor, thus not obscuring any of the instrument cluster’s readouts.

That being said, height adjustability for the passenger’s side is more limited, with the result of it being perched too high, even at its lowest setting.

More of a concern was the loadbox. Given how bakkies are normally treated, closing the tailgate saw the box shudder regardless of the ferocity used to close the tailgate.

Conclusion

Far from earth-shattering and despite what its name implies, the JMC Grand Avenue is unlikely to trouble any of the immediate legacy brands, even at its sub-R600 000 price tag.

Although not perfect, it still rates as a big step up from the Vigus, worth the added capital outlay if more features, power and plushness outweigh workhorse requirements.

Given JMC’s track record as one of China’s biggest commercial vehicle brands since its founding in 1947, the Grand Avenue is worth a look if turning around the coins ultimately matters.

Price

Included in the Grand Avenue’s price tag is a five-year/200 000 km warranty and a five-year/100 000 km service plan.