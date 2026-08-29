PODCAST: Mahindra Lifestyler bakkie has Isuzu D-Max in its sights

New model set for Mzansi debut in 2027 can gain ground on Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger

Mahindra has revealed the name for its new bakkie that will slot in above the Pik Up.

While it will be called the Scorpio Lifestyler in its home market in India, it will drop the Scorpio prefix in key exports markets such as South Africa.

Mahindra bakkie makes Pitstop

On this week’s episode of The Citizen Motoring‘s Pitstop podcast, we discuss the new Mahindra bakkie which is set to arrive locally in the first quarter of 2027. Online Reporter Charl Bosch attended the bakkie’s reveal in Mumbai earlier this month and shares his insights into the Lifestyler.

The Pik Up established itself as the fourth best-selling in Mzansi behind the Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger and Isuzu D-Max. According to Bosch, the Indian manufacturer could challenge Isuzu for a seat at the top table with the Lifestyler.

The Mahindra bakkie was described as a dual-purpose bakkie capable of turning what Mahindra calls “payload in playload”.

The big reveal didn’t involve the release of any mechanical details. But depictions of the interior were shown as the vehicles at the event were locked after the reveal. The cabin has a model-specific steering wheel and portrait-style infotainment system similar to the Ford Ranger. And it features a freestanding digital instrument cluster.

Familiar powertrains

The Mahindra Lifestyler is largely anticipated to have the same engines as the Scorpio-N SUV. In India, this would mean either the 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol and the 2.2-litre mHawk turbodiesel. Whereas the former, which South Africa is only privy to in XUV 700, develops 149kW, torque increases from 370Nm when paired to the six-speed manual gearbox, to 380Nm in conjunction with the six-speed automatic.

In the case of the diesel, which has three of states of tune in India, Mahindra is likely to stick with the most powerful outputs. These are 129kW/370Nm with the six-speed manual and 129kW/400Nm when connected to the six-speed automatic.