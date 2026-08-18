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MG3 line-up gets tech and styling upgrades for 2026

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Compiled by Mark Jones

Road Test Editor

4 minute read

18 August 2026

12:00 pm

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Model year updates for the MG3 have been introduced and bring value added tech and styling updates to the range.

MG3

The MG3 now offers refined design and usability updates, including new exterior colours. Picture: Supplied

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MG Motor South Africa has introduced a series of model year updates to its popular MG3 range, further strengthening its value proposition.

Building on the MG3’s reputation for delivering accessible style and smart functionality, the updates focus on features that matter most to modern drivers.

Wireless connectivity

Across the range, the MG3 now benefits from wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration.

This allows for a more seamless and intuitive in-car connectivity experience without the need for cables.

In line with evolving customer preferences, MG has also expanded the colour palette with the introduction of two new contemporary finishes: Medal Silver and Andean Grey.

For MG3 Luxury derivatives including the MG3 Hybrid+ the interior technology sees a notable upgrade.

MG3
Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now on offer for a seamless in-car experience. Picture: Supplied

Type-C USB ports added

Two front central control USB Type-C ports are introduced, featuring one full-function port and one dedicated charging port. This improves device compatibility and convenience.

In addition, the previous analogue HD 360-degree panoramic camera system has been upgraded to a digital high-definition 360-degree camera.

This upgrade delivers sharper image quality and improved visibility for enhanced driver confidence.

Increased popularity

“These updates are a direct response to what our customers value most – intuitive technology, modern design, and everyday practicality,” said Jack Wang, vice-president of MG Motor South Africa.

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“With these updates to the MG3 range, we continue to deliver more as standard, making advanced features and connectivity accessible to a broader audience.”

The MG3 has seen a notable increase in popularity in 2026 thanks to its exterior design, efficient performance and engaging drive. The car consistently ranks as MG’s most popular model each month.

Already a highly compelling value proposition, its presence and popularity are now further enhanced through the addition of even greater levels of technology and convenience.

MG3
There are two new contemporary colour finishes: Medal Silver and Andean Grey. Picture: Supplied

Pricing and warranty

  • MG3 1.5 MT Comfort – R269 900
  • MG3 1.5 CVT Comfort – R309 900
  • MG3 1.5 CVT Luxury+ – R359 900
  • MG3 1.5 Hybrid+ – R469 900

All MG3 models are supported by a standard five-year/150 000km warranty, underscoring MG’s commitment to quality and long-term ownership value.

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