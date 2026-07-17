Honda Activa125: Fuel-saving city runaround

The Honda Activa125 is a smart investment that quietly makes life easier by being cheap fuel efficient and cheap to run.
Whether you’re running a delivery fleet or just commuting through the city during the week the new Honda Activa125 is made for riders who want to save money.
A little fuel goes a long way
With Honda’s ESP (Efficient Smart Power) engine and PGM-FI fuel injection, the Activa125 goes further on less.
In today’s climate of rising fuel costs, efficiency isn’t just a nice-to-have, it makes a real difference.
Automatic transmission
Getting on the road is simple. The automatic transmission makes it easy for anyone to ride with confidence.
And with 6 000km service intervals, the Honda Activa125 gives you more riding time on less money spent.
Engine
The 125cc fuel-injected, four-stroke, engine delivers 6.2kW of power at 6 500rpm and 10.5Nm of torque.
This allows for cool, effortless, urban cruising while ensuring your business parcels are delivered on time every time.
Chassis, brakes and wheels
A tough under bone frame with telescopic front suspension and three-way pre-load adjustable spring hydraulic rear shock is carried on durable, tubeless five-spoke cast wheels.
With a powerful disk brake upfront and rugged drum rear brake, the Honda Activa 125 promises safe stopping under all conditions.
Electrics and dimensions
Sporting a 5.3 litre fuel tank, a 765mm seat height and 162mm of ground clearance, the Honda Activa 125 presents perfect comfort for all-day riding.
The LED headlight and electronic starter are powered by a 12V 5Ah battery for reliable everyday use.
The combined digital and analogue dash allows riders to view necessary information at a glance, ensuring riders can focus on the road ahead with limited distractions.
Key features of the Honda Activa125:
- eSP engine technology;
- Fuel-efficient performance;
- Lower running costs;
- PGM-FI fuel injection;
- 6 000km service intervals;
- LED headlights and DTRL;
- 15W USB-C charging port;
- Three-way pre-load adjustable rear hydraulic shock;
- Telescopic front forks and front disc brake;
- Centre and side stands;
- Honda DQR quality assurance; and
- Two-year unlimited kilometre warranty.
Pricing
- Activa125 – R27 999