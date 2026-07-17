Honda Activa125: Fuel-saving city runaround

The Honda Activa125 is a smart investment that quietly makes life easier by being cheap fuel efficient and cheap to run.

Whether you’re running a delivery fleet or just commuting through the city during the week the new Honda Activa125 is made for riders who want to save money.

A little fuel goes a long way

With Honda’s ESP (Efficient Smart Power) engine and PGM-FI fuel injection, the Activa125 goes further on less.

In today’s climate of rising fuel costs, efficiency isn’t just a nice-to-have, it makes a real difference.

The combined digital and analogue dash allows riders to view necessary information at a glance. Picture: Supplied

Automatic transmission

Getting on the road is simple. The automatic transmission makes it easy for anyone to ride with confidence.

And with 6 000km service intervals, the Honda Activa125 gives you more riding time on less money spent.

Engine

The 125cc fuel-injected, four-stroke, engine delivers 6.2kW of power at 6 500rpm and 10.5Nm of torque.

This allows for cool, effortless, urban cruising while ensuring your business parcels are delivered on time every time.

Chassis, brakes and wheels

A tough under bone frame with telescopic front suspension and three-way pre-load adjustable spring hydraulic rear shock is carried on durable, tubeless five-spoke cast wheels.

With a powerful disk brake upfront and rugged drum rear brake, the Honda Activa 125 promises safe stopping under all conditions.

In today’s climate of rising fuel costs, efficiency isn’t just nice to have; it makes a real difference. Picture: Supplied

Electrics and dimensions

Sporting a 5.3 litre fuel tank, a 765mm seat height and 162mm of ground clearance, the Honda Activa 125 presents perfect comfort for all-day riding.

The LED headlight and electronic starter are powered by a 12V 5Ah battery for reliable everyday use.

The combined digital and analogue dash allows riders to view necessary information at a glance, ensuring riders can focus on the road ahead with limited distractions.

Key features of the Honda Activa125:

eSP engine technology;

Fuel-efficient performance;

Lower running costs;

PGM-FI fuel injection;

6 000km service intervals;

LED headlights and DTRL;

15W USB-C charging port;

Three-way pre-load adjustable rear hydraulic shock;

Telescopic front forks and front disc brake;

Centre and side stands;

Honda DQR quality assurance; and

Two-year unlimited kilometre warranty.

Pricing