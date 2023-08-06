Next Toyota GR86 tipped to get turbo-hybrid GR Yaris heart

By Charl Bosch

Reports dating back almost five years of Toyota introducing a turbocharged version of the GR86, could become a reality for the next generation due in 2025, albeit with the inclusion of an electric motor.

Timeline of events

Back in 2018, the Japan Times reported that Toyota’s partnership with Subaru, who produces the drivetrain and markets the GR86 as the BRZ, would lead the introduction of a generation more powerful than the original, potentially with forced assistance.

While subsequently accurate, the 2.4-litre FA24 flat-four Boxer engine took leave of the turbocharger that resulted in power dropping from the 191kW/376Nm in the North American Ascent and Outback, to 174kW/250Nm in the GR86 that debuted two years ago as the renamed successor to the GT86.

Not turbocharged reportedly as a means of curbing costs and to avoid impeding on sales of the GR Supra, Britain’s Autocar alleges the clampdown on emissions regulations in Europe could soon leave Toyota with no choice but downsize the GR86’s powerunit by almost a litre.

Hybrid and turbo unity?

Despite still being more than 18 months away, the publication claims the third generation GR86 will borrow input from Toyota’s running of hybrid cars in the 24 Hours of Le Mans by combining the unspecified electric motor with the 1.6-litre G16E-GTS turbocharged three-cylinder engine from the GR Yaris and newly unveiled GR Corolla.

Pumping out 200kW/370Nm, in Japan, in the former and 221kW/370Nm in the latter, the blown three-pot, which already holds the distinction of the world’s most powerful production three-cylinder engine, is likely to output more grunt in hybrid guise, though at present, no further details or even confirmation is known.

Remaining mum on confirming the hybrid GR86 though, Toyota Chief Technology Officer, Hiroki Nakajima, told the publication at last month’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, “hybrid systems are always a good solution for environmental cars, not just for passenger cars but for sporty cars as well”.

Pointing out that more than a decade prevails before the European Union’s controversial banning of all combustion engine vehicles by 2035 to the publication, Nakajima said, “we can build them at a lower price than battery-electric models, and we know how to make them fun to drive”.

Anticipation building

Known to be working on an all-electric GR sports car as well as simulated manual gearbox for future electric vehicles, no further details about the third generation GR86 is known, however, expect more rumours and possible confirmed details to be uncovered heading into 2024.

