GR badge transforms Toyota Corolla from Dr Jekyll to Mr Hyde

Being the world’s best-selling car of all time, the Toyota Corolla has earned quite a reputation over the last 67 years.

During a storied history comprising various shapes and sizes, the Toyota Corolla has remained a trusty companion with a loyal following.

Qualities like durability, reliability, practicality, space and comfort have ensured it becomes a household name. As well as an item in the garage of most households at some point.

A word that doesn’t spring to mind when you think of a Toyota Corolla is fun. Or mean looks. Neither do exhilarating power.

Not in the two plus decades after the legendary RXI and RSI offerings anyway.

Toyota Corolla with a twist

But in staying true to its ever-evolving nature, the Toyota Corolla has just undergone a dramatic persona-altering metamorphosis.

And the latest model to get the full Gazoo Racing (GR) treatment will forever change your perception of that beige thing your grannie drove.

The GR Corolla joins the GR Yaris, GR86 and GR Supra in Toyota’s high-performance racing family.

This Golf 8-rivalling hot hatch features a turbo petrol engine with manual transmission, all-wheel drive, wider track at the front and rear, an overhauled suspension and design and styling enhancements to make it look like the meanest Corolla ever built.

Simply put, it’s a track-ready beast that looks the part.

Its 1.6-litre three-cylinder engine is a modified version of the GR Yaris’ powertrain. Up 23 kW of power and 10 Nm of torque from its sibling, the GR Corolla’s mill produces 221 kW/360 Nm.

The engine is mated to a six-speed manual box which sends the twist to all fours via GR-Four all-wheel drive system.

Toyota claim that it will sprint from 0 to 100km/h in 5.29 seconds, with a top whack of 230 km/h. Its fuel consumption is a civilised 8.4 L/100 km.

Notice the three tailpipes at the rear. Picture: Toyota

Mean styling

The GR Corolla rides on an enhanced version of the TNGA-C platform that underpins the Toyota Corolla Hatch, with track being increased by 60mm at the front and 90mm at the rear to offer optimal grip and roadholding.

The GR designers has done a superb job with the car’s styling.

At front, it features the signature GR functional matrix grille with ‘G’ mesh pattern which is flanked by side air curtains and LED daytime running lights.

Highlights along the sides are extended front and rear wheel arches along with 18-inch Enkei cast aluminium wheels with red brake calliper while a spoiler, air ducts in the bumper and triple exhaust pipes are striking features at the rear.

A continuation of the racing theme inside the minimalist themed cabin sees the GR Corolla benefitting from the GR Yaris’ leather-wrapped three-spoke steering, upgraded front seats, aluminium pedals and short-throw shift gearlever which surrounds has been decluttered.

There is a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster with all sorts of cool displays for track driving, along with 7.0-inch infotainment system.

Two trim levels

The GR Corolla is offered in Core and Circuit derivatives.

Standard features across the range include front and rear differential locks, Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, wireless phone charger, front and rear parking sensors with reverse camera and heated and folding side mirrors.

The cabin is simplistic and race-ready. Picture: Toyota

Circuit models get limited slip differential, air vents on the bonnet, carbon fibre roof, head-up display, gloss black radiator grille, and GR Sport seats clad in leather and suede.

The Citizen Motoring had the opportunity to take the GR Corolla for a few laps around Zwartkops Raceway this week.

Needless to say, it felt as good in real life as it sounds on paper. If not better. The combination of power, acceleration, weight distribution, handling and even the way it sounds is simply brilliant.

It is like a grown-up version of the GR Yaris. More mature, but every bit as fun and playful as its smaller sibling.

Still a Toyota Corolla at heart

And a little trip around Erasmia proved that despite its racing-like setup, the GR Corolla’s suspension is not too firm.

This means it can serve as a daily during the week and taken to the track over weekend. Few cars tick both these boxes.

Getting your hands on one won’t be easy as a result of high international demand.

Not many cars are sold faster than they can be built. But then again, there’s nothing quite like a Corolla.

Pricing

GR Corolla 1.6T Core: R841 000

GR Corolla 1.6T Circuit: R902 400

Included in the price of every new GR Corolla is a nine-services/90 000km service plan and three-year/100 000km warranty.