Has JAC started double cab bakkie price war with the T8 Comfort?

Budget beater undercuts JMC Vigus and Foton Tunland G7 by a whopping R50 000.

When the all-new JMC Vigus was launched last month, it became the third local sub-R400 000 double cab bakkie.

The JMC Vigus 2.5 TD manual joined the, JAC T8 2.0CTI Lux and Foton Tunland G7 2.0TD TL manual at R399 900.

But JAC quickly reacted by introducing a base model below the Lux called the Comfort. At an eye-watering R349 900, the Comfort also undercuts its main rival by a whopping R50 000.

JAC T8 Comfort work-ready

The JAC T8 Comfort is a more work-orientated offering taken its humble aesthetics into account compared to its Lux sibling and the Vigus and Tunland G7. But it nonetheless now holds the distinction of being the cheapest double cab in Mzansi by a country mile. And it will be interesting to see if it will be the start of a price war.

The most affordable double cab above the R400k-mark is the Mahindra Pik Up S6 manual at R413 849. The JMC Vigus’ sibling the Vigus Pro starts at R439 900, followed by two other Chinese products in the GWM P300 2.0T SX manual (R446 950) and Changan Hunter 2.0TD CS (R449 900).

You’ll need R454 900 to buy the most affordable Peugeot Landtrek double cab, R480 000 for an LDV and R493 600 for a four-seater Nissan Navara.

Access to South Africa’s three best-selling bakkies comes at a premium. You’ll need R534 100 for a Toyota Hilux, R567 200 for an Isuzu D-Max and R621 000 for a Ford Ranger.

Frugal oil-burner

The T8 Comfort features JAC Motors’ proven 2.0-litre common-rail turbo-diesel engine. It sends 104kW of power at 3 600rpm and 320Nm between 1 600 and 2 600rpm to the rear wheels via six-speed manual transmission.

The Chinese manufacturer claims that the bakkie will only sip 6.5 litres per 100km, which will give the 76-litre tank of range of 1 100km.