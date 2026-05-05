Potent new GWM P500 goes to war with Ford Ranger and Toyota Hilux

The previously reported 3.0 litre V6 GWM engine develops more grunt than the V6 used in the Ford Ranger, Everest and Volkswagen Amarok.

The latest news out of China is all about GWM dropping its 3.0 litre V6 turbodiesel in favour of a 3.0 litre four-cylinder that produces a V6 rivalling 170kW of power and 620Nm of torque.

Ford and VW’s shared 3.0 litre V6 turbodiesel currently produces 184kW of power and 600Nm of torque. Toyota continue to only offer its 2.8 GD-6 four-cylinder that produces 165kW and 550Nm.

Down to four-cylinders

It was thought that the 3.0 litre V6 was the unit that was going to power the GWM P500 and Tank 500 in South Africa. Now we have been told that this engine has been reconfigured to a four-cylinder layout, instead of six.

This is a similar layout to the Isuzu D-Max and MU-X. And this torquey, big displacement oil-burner will sit above the135kW / 480Nm, 2.4 litre unit already available in the P300, P500 and Tank 500.

Announced at the Beijing Motor Show last week the four-cylinder turbodiesel engine develops 170kW of power and 620Nm of torque. As with the 2.4, it is paired to a nine-speed automatic gearbox.

This makes it only 14kW down on the 3.0 litre turbodiesel V6 used in the Ford Ranger, Everest and Volkswagen Amarok but it is torquier by 20Nm.

Coming this year

Back in March GWM South Africa confirmed that the then V6 mill will be fast-tracked for introduction this year instead of 2027 as initially believed.

Its introduction in the P-Series as an alternative to the self-charging 2.0 litre hybrid seemingly means the end of the plug-in hybrid option approved for the local market last year.

In the Tank 500 range it will sit above the same 255kW / 648Nm, 2.0 litre hybrid used in the P500, finally providing a second powertrain option in the range.

Extra hybrid power

As in Australia, the 3.0 litre will not be offered in the Tank 300. Instead, a plug-in hybrid option under the Hi-4T banner, will be introduced. This engine produces a Ford Ranger Raptor and BYD Shark 6 rivalling 300kW of power and 750Nm of torque.

According to carexpert.com.au the roll-out of the 3.0 litre in the GWM Tank 500 and P-Series will take place between July and September. GWM South Africa has remained mum on the diesel’s arrival, but expect an announcement, possibly around the same time.