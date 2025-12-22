BMW 333i E30 fetches R3.5m – 2025 Motoring Newsmaker No 10

Only 200-odd units were built in Rosslyn as an exclusively South African-only model.

The home-grown E30 BMW 333i is such an iconic car that the German manufacturer is producing a limited number of a modern interpretation. Based on the G87 M2, the BMW 333i Homage edition is limited to only 33 units to be auctioned off online with a reserve price of R1 960 000.

If this is slightly out of your budget and you think it might be cheaper to afford one of the original E30s, think again. A 1987 E30 BMW 333i in rare Henna Red with power steering stole the spotlight at an Creative Rides auction this year in fetching a staggering R3.5 million (including buyers’ commission) which is a new high for the model.

BMW 333i the ‘unicorn’

Just over 200 units of the original BMW 333i were built from 1985 to 1987. It was Mzansi’s answer to the first M3, which was built in left-hand drive instead. Its 3.2-litre straight-six mill made 146kW of power and 295Nm of torque.

South Africa's own: Story behind the BMW 333i and 325iS

The BMW 333i Homage won’t be built in Rosslyn like the E30 models. They are also built in Mexico where the 2 Series Coupe, on which the Homage is based on, is manufactured. The BMW 2 Series Coupe is seen as a spiritual successor to the E30 due to its three-box proportions and compact dimensions.

The 3.0-litre straight-six turbo petrol mill that is carried over from the its donor model, the M2, is unchanged. It produced 353kW/600Nm which is sent to the rear wheels. Of the 33 to be auctioned off, 28 will feature eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission. The other five have six-speed manual gearboxes.

