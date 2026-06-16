Jaecoo expands J5 range to beat the fuel price hike

The Jaecoo J5 line-up will expand in August with the introduction of the SHS hybrid and the fully electric BEV.

The Jaecoo J5 line-up will expand in August with the introduction of the SHS hybrid and the fully electric BEV.

The new additions will broaden the appeal of the Jaecoo J5 range, giving South African motorists the choice of petrol, hybrid and fully electric propulsion. Both derivatives will offer the refinement, efficiency and high specification levels expected from the brand.

Jaecoo J5 SHS

The Jaecoo J5 SHS will be powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine paired with a Dedicated Hybrid Transmission that drives the front wheels. The hybrid powertrain produces a combined 165kW of power and 295Nm of torque.

A 1.83kWh NCM battery allows the J5 SHS to operate under pure electric power at low speeds and in traffic. And only engage the turbocharged petrol engine when required.

Despite the decent amount of urge on offer, the Jaecoo J5 SHS is still claimed to return a fuel consumption figure of just 5.3 litres per 100km on the WLTC cycle. This provides a theoretical driving range of more than 900km on a single 50-litre tank of fuel.

Standard equipment will include:

Black leather upholstery;

13.2-inch infotainment screen;

Power-adjustable driver’s seat;

Panoramic moonroof;

Power-operated tailgate;

Dual-zone climate control;

And a six-speaker sound system.

The Jaecoo J5 SHS will also feature a range of driver assistance systems as standard, including:

Adaptive cruise control;

Lane departure warning;

Automatic emergency braking.

Standard equipment will include the likes of a 13.2-inch infotainment screen and panoramic moonroof. Picture: Supplied

Jaecoo J5 BEV

The Jaecoo J5 BEV will arrive alongside its hybrid sibling as the company’s first fully electric vehicle. Power comes from a 58.9kWh LFP battery pack.

This battery pack supplies energy to a permanent magnet synchronous motor positioned on the front axle. The system produces 155kW of power and 288Nm of torque.

When connected to a DC fast charger, the Jaecoo J5 BEV can recharge from 30% to 80% in just 28 minutes. The maximum charging speed offered 130kWh.

Additional details, including driving range and energy consumption figures, will be released closer to the vehicle’s local on-sale date in two months’ time.

As with the J5 SHS, the J5 BEV will be offered with a strong standard specification, including all the comfort and convenience features listed above for SHS.

The electric derivative will additionally receive and eight-speaker sound system, and a comprehensive suite of safety and driver assistance features as standard.

“The imminent arrival of the Jaecoo J5 SHS and J5 BEV marks an exciting new chapter for our brand in South Africa,” commented Shannon Gahagan, national brand and marketing manager for Omoda & Jaecoo South Africa and iCaur South Africa.

“With the J5 now available in ICE, hybrid and fully electric form, the range is better positioned than ever to meet the varied needs of local motorists. Importantly, these new models allow us to bring a more premium-feeling ownership experience into the affordable electrified space.”

Further information, including local pricing and full specification details for both derivatives, will be announced closer to launch.