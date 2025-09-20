PODCAST: Attractive price makes Jaecoo J5 impossible to ignore

Chery-owned carmaker prices new SUV all of R80k lower than what was anticipated.

Jaecoo last week pulled the proverbial rabbit out the hat by announcing the official price of the J5.

The Chery owned Chinse brand surprised all and sundry by starting off the three-model range at R379 900, reduced to R369 900 during its first month. This is after speculation was rife that the range could start at “around R450 000”.

The J5 slots in underneath the J7, which last year become the second local Jaecoo model. Omoda & Jaecoo, or O&J for short, operates locally as a separate entity to Chery, although they share hardware and technology.

Jaecoo J5 makes a Pitstop

In this week’s episode of The Citizen Motoring’s Pitstop podcast, we discuss the J5’s market entry. We look at the price segment and what this SUV has to offer compared to its rivals.

Like the Omoda C5, all three Jaecoo J5 derivatives are powered by Chery’s familiar 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine. It makes 115kW of power and 230Nm of torque which is sent to the front wheels via CVT.

The J5’s exterior is very similar to that of the J5, with the waterfall front grille taking centre stage. Inside, a tablet-style 231.2-inch infotainment system is hard to miss.

Standard across the range is 17-inch alloys, electric side mirrors, four-speaker sound system, reverse camera and cruise control.

Loads of spec

In Glacier trim, the Jaecoo J5 also gets LED headlights, panoramic sunroof and roof rails, leather seats with electrically adjustable driver’s seat, ambient lightning, six-speaker sound system and advanced safety systems like adaptive cruise control and lane-keep assist.

The Inferno features 18-inch alloys, power tailgate, power ventilated front seats, wireless charging, dual- zone aircon, eight-speaker sound system, 540-degree camera and full safety suite.

The sound system offers a Karaoke Mode, an optional dog ramp to assist furry friends getting in and out of the rear is offered.