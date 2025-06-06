Eight-cylinders return as Mercedes-AMG prices long awaited SL 63

Soft-top sibling of the AMG GT will still get from 0-100 km/h in four seconds and hit a top speed of 315 km/h.

Mercedes-AMG has finally added to the SL63 to its line-up in South Africa. Image: Mercedes-AMG

Its line-up having remained stagnant since the arrival of the four-cylinder ’43’ almost two years ago, Mercedes-AMG has finally confirmed pricing of the ’63’ variant of the new SL.

No electric assistance

Shown as far back as 2021, the first ever AMG-developed SL sits opposite the coupe-only AMG GT as being offered solely with a fabric roof-top roof that opens and closes in a Z-pattern in 15 seconds at up to 60 km/h.

Known internally as the R232, the first new SL since the R231 that stayed in production from 2012 to 2021 also becomes the first to offer the 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive, which until now, hasn’t been applicable to South Africa as the mentioned ‘43’ only comes with rear-wheel-drive.

Despite the availability of the entry-level eight-cylinder SL 55 and the range-topping plug-in hybrid SL 63 S revealed at the end of 2023, the mid-spec SL 63 will for now top the local range with outputs of 430kW/800Nm from its non-electrically assisted 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8.

Fabric roof opens and closes in 15 seconds up to 60 km/h. Image: Mercedes-AMG

Paired to the nine-speed MCT transmission, with the 4Matic+ system sending the amount of twist to all four corners, the SL 63 will get from 0-100 km/h in 3.6 seconds and hit a top speed of 315 km/h.

Spec

As in Europe, South African models have the option of alloy wheels ranging from 19 to 21-inches, although in a departure, the rear-axle steering system has been fitted as standard and not as an option.

Also included are the Digital LED headlights, the Airscarf neck warmers integrated into the headrests of the front seats, the adaptive Active Ride Control dampers and the electronic limited slip differential.

In total, the AMG Dynamic Select system offers six modes; Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+, Individual and a first-time Race mode not available on the SL 43 or the SL 55.

Bar the obvious move to right-hand-drive, the interior has not been changed from the depicted European market model. Image: Mercedes-AMG

As part of the optional AMG Dynamic Plus package, buyers get more engine mounts, yellow AMG branded brake calipers, a ride height drop of 10 mm and carbon fibre exterior trim.

Inside, no specification differences from the European SL have taken place, meaning the retention of the 11.9-inch MBUX infotainment with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the new AMG Performance steering wheel and, as an option, the AMG Performance seats.

Price

Priced from R3 943 156, the SL 63’s sticker includes a five-year/100 000 km maintenance plan as standard.

