Sporty new Toyota Hilux GR-S confirmed for South Africa

While the world chases shiny gimmicks and extraordinary power figures, Toyota just keeps doing what it does best.

Andrew Kirby, President and CEO of Toyota South Africa Motors, has confirmed that a new Toyota Hilux GR-S will arrive in 2027.

The big news broke during an interview by cars.co.za with the head of Toyota South Africa Motors at Naamsa’s SA Auto Week 2026 event in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, last month.

Widebody or not?

Kirby also promised that the new Toyota Hilux GR-S would be “an exciting product” but didn’t confirm whether this new model would feature the widebody configuration of the previous generation.

Despite being let down a bit by the outgoing Legend 55 Toyota Hilux not being a widebody, if you were a betting man, the good money would be on the new model featuring a widebody.

Turbodiesel power

Where I think your money will be safe again is with the powertrain choice. The previous Toyota Hilux GR-S made do with a tweaked version of the trusty old 150kW/500Nm 2.8 GD-6 engine.

And knowing Toyota, there is absolutely nothing to suggest that we won’t be seeing the exact same power and torque on offer again.

The rear will be pretty much the same, but the nose of the bakkie will no doubt get a bespoke GR look. Picture: Theottle

Is it enough?

I penned a silly clickbait story a few years ago where I said the new Toyota Hilux GR-S would be running the 225kW/700Nm, 3.3-litre turbodiesel from the Land Cruiser 300.

I added that it might even get the 305kW/650Nm 3.5-litre turbo petrol. Also, from the Land Cruiser 300.

I said this would put it straight up against the undisputed king of speed and power – Ford’s 292kW/592Nm Ranger Raptor.

But times have changed since then. And now the once might Ford Ranger Raptor finds itself down in 10th position on ‘South Africa’s Most Powerful Bakkie’ list.

So, perhaps the big question is whether 165kW is enough power today? Toyota’s answer will be along the lines of, “See you in 500 000 kilometres time with your fast, blingy, Chinese bakkie”.

GR upgrades

If one looks to the past and all the current renderings on social media, the new Toyota Hilux GR-S should feature a wider track, over-fenders, dark wheels with off-road-biased tyres and an upgraded GR spec suspension with monotube shocks and stiffer coil springs.

The rear will be pretty much the same, but the nose of the bakkie will no doubt get a bespoke GR look, to go with a bunch of GR body logos spread all over the place.

The interior should also see carbon-fibre trim, red accents and some Alcantara thrown in for good measure. Expect GR branding on the headrests and in the instrument cluster.

Is 165kW and 550Nm enough power and torque for the new Toyota Hilux GR-S in the world today? Picture: Theottle

If it ain’t broke

One thing Toyota doesn’t do is overreact. While the world chases shiny gimmicks and extraordinary power figures, it just keeps doing what it does best.

And that means bringing desirable, trustworthy and reliable products to market that you know will still be here in 50 years.