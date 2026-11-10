Kia Tasman ‘repair’ in the works based on new leaked documents

Speculation is the revisions will largely address the criticism of the Tasman exterior design.

Newly uncovered leaked documents have confirmed that Kia has initiated a so-called “product improvement” plan for the Tasman bakkie amidst poorer than expected sales in key markets, including South Africa.

“Disappointment”

Launched to a polarising reception last year, the Tasman has sold far below expectations, with just 4 196 units moved in Australia last year from a projected offset of 20 000.

Reportedly, the figure for 2026 is still less than 2 000 units despite price cuts of up to AU$14 000 Kia applied in April.

“We are not satisfied yet. We have a lot of expectations, we are still in the starting point and we still have a lot of time [on our side], so we will carefully monitor the market, the reactions and early disappointment we have in the Australian market, “Kia’s senior vice-president and head of global business planning, Spencer Cho, told carexpert.com.au in May.

“Currently we are working on every area in which we can improve the performance of the Tasman, especially in the Australian market.

“We will provide counter-measures for the coming years, and we will also have other powertrain choices if we can and also design changes or improvement or any other offerings for new features and content and technologies.

“We are collecting all the feedback from any way of means [and] distributing that information within our company, with the R&D and design [divisions] and the purchasing or even production divisions.

“We are preparing for the countermeasures which we will make [to improve] the competitiveness of the Tasman.”

‘Not giving up’

Months before, then Kia Australia CEO, Damien Meredith, said the brand is sticking with the Tasman and remains committed to “making it work”.

“We’ve got great faith in Tasman as a product, and we will continue to work exceptionally hard to make sure that it is a success in the Australian market,” Meredith told the publication.

“We’re not making or looking for excuses in regards to its slow start. It’s only been on the market for seven months, it hasn’t been in the market in seven years.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do, and we know that it’s a great product and it will work. Australia asked for this product, so we do have to make it work”.

South Africa sales down but not out

Meanwhile, Kia South Africa has also expressed disappointment with the 246 Tasmans sold since sales began in March.

“Sales have been disappointing. When we first launched the bakkie, it looked different and [that styling] was something to get used to. So, [we realised] you need to get the cars on the road and people behind the wheel,” Kia South Africa CEO, Paul Turnbull, told cars.co.za.

“So, [initial sales of the Tasman have been] disappointing but each month it’s growing and we’re still hoping to get to our target soon.

“Bakkie buyers – especially double cabs – are loyal to their brands. You can see the sales numbers every month; it’s the same top five and the numbers are huge. And, yes, we want a piece of that market.

“I think when it comes time to do the facelift, [Kia Motors] might shape it a little bit differently, so it’s more acceptable to everybody”.

SUV version?

Meanwhile, the Korean Car Blog has obtained leaked internal documents confirming not only improvements to the Tasman, but an “expansion of derivatives” speculation has alleged could be the rumoured SUV variant.

Preceding the Tasman’s reveal, Kia Australia general manager of product planning, Roland Rivero, admitted that an SUV version would be something the brand will love, before admitting it first needs support from other markets to convince Kia head office.

“So, we’d love to spawn a ladder-frame SUV, like an Everest competitor, out of that same (Tasman) platform. And theoretically you could, but it is something that we still have to negotiate hard with headquarters,” he told carsguide.com.au in 2024.

“What we need for it to happen is other markets, major markets that source Tasman, to also want to have a ladder frame SUV.

“We’re hoping that South Africa or the Middle East would be keen on it, but at the end of the day we need all of the stars to align for something like it to happen.”

Kia Australia marketing head Dean Norbiato subsequently said the brand first needs to get the Tasman “right” before thinking of a spin-off project.

“If Tasman is a success, then it will open many doors, so let’s get Tasman right first. Once we get that right, then we can go from there. You can’t be everywhere. Let us take a breath,” Norbiato was quoted by carsales.com.au as saying last year.

‘Fix’ coming

Based on current predictions and the leaked documents, the revisions to the Tasman will take place next year before sales commence in 2028.

However, an official announcement from Kia, including whether the SUV becomes a reality or not, will most likely only happen throughout 2027.