Jetour T2 shines with worldwide sales surpassing half a million

Boxy SUVs have grown in popularity, pushing rapid development of this market segment

The Jetour T2 has not only been a firm favourite among SUV buyers locally, but also globally.

As of the end of May 2026, cumulative sales of the Jetour T-series have reached 700 000 units. Notably, the T2 series surpassed 500 000 cumulative global sales in just 33 months, making it the fastest boxy SUV worldwide to hit this milestone.

The Chery-owned Chinese brand has entered 100 countries and regions, with its global sales and service network exceeding 2 000 outlets. It has built a mature global operation system covering both left-hand drive and right-hand drive markets, adapting to diverse regulatory standards and market conditions.

Jetour T2’s local sales success

Since its local launch in October until the end of May, 4 910 Jetour T2 models have been sold alongside a further 2 364 of the T1.

Boxy SUVs have grown in popularity both locally and globally in recent years, pushing the rapid development of this market segment. More consumers now choose vehicles that combine urban practicality with capable off-road performance.

The growing trend of light off-roading has also been a huge contributing factor in the growth of the Jetour T1 and T2 worldwide. For most consumers, regular outdoor activities do not involve driving over extreme off-road terrain. They do not pursue extreme off-road performance, but prioritise ease and safety during travel.

More T-series models

Based on in-depth user insights, the Jetour T-series features the XWD fully automatic intelligent four-wheel drive system and the 7+X one-touch off-road modes. By using intelligent technology to make off-roading more accessible, the T-Series enables even less experienced drivers to confidently tackle slightly more challenging terrain such as sand, mud and gravel.

In terms of safety, Jetour develops the T-series in strict compliance with global testing standards. It has undergone validation in extreme environments including extreme heat in the Middle East and extreme cold in North Asia, ensuring the products can adapt to complex usage scenarios across different countries and regions.

Jetour recently expanded the T1 and T2 range with plug-in hybrid models. An new model, the Jetour T8 will also be making its way to Mzansi soon.