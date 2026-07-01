South Africa-bound all-new Neue Klasse-era BMW X5 revealed

Fifth generation X5 will arrive on local soil next year, with an initial line-up of three models.

Teased in a series of camouflaged images three weeks ago, BMW officially revealed the all-new fifth generation X5 on Tuesday evening (30 June) at its Spartanburg plant in South Carolina as the most radical iteration to date.

Neue Klasse looks, same platform

The latest model to adopt the Neue Klasse styling language after the iX3 and i3, the X5 remains underpinned by an updated version of its predecessor’s CLAR platform.

This means the retention of not only combustion engines, but the plug-in hybrid, as well as a first time all-electric variant called the iX5.

Unlike the incoming new 3 Series and i3, the X5 and iX5 won’t ride on separate architectures as the now electrified 800-volt CLAR will support both.

Dramatic looks

Aesthetically, the Neue Klasse design sees the X5 resembling the iX3 from the now slim kidney grille with the Iconic Glow illuminated surround, right to the appearance of the rear facia.

Available with 21-inch or up to 23-inch alloy wheels for the first time, the X5’s main difference is the lack of door handles.

Rear facia design is directly derived from the iX3. Picture: BMW

Called winglets, the handles become touch sensitive items recessed into the B and C-pillars. As part of what BMW calls the optional Pioneer Package, automatically opening doors will be standard, along with the soft closing function.

At the same time, the X5 signature split opening tailgate has been dropped reportedly as a result of customer feedback.

Dimensions

In terms of dimensions, the X5 is as follows:

Length : 4 994 mm;

: 4 994 mm; Wheelbase : 3 035 mm;

: 3 035 mm; Height : 1 751 mm;

: 1 751 mm; Width: 2 000 mm

With the rear seats flat, boot space tops out at 1 850-litres for the combustion engine model, as well as the iX5. Picture: BMW

Claimed boot space varies between 655 to 1 850-litres for combustion models as well as the iX5, and between 525 and 1 650-litres in the case of plug-in hybrid variants.

Underneath

Aside from its new electrified hardware, underneath, the CLAR platform has been additionally revised to include the adaptive air suspension as standard.

Also retuned is the optional Adaptive Chassis Control module, the rear axle steering system and the suspension itself.

New on the iX5 only is the Heart of Joy electronic system and on M Performance variants, a sports optimised chassis.

A different world inside

Inside, the Neue Klasse interior design has been carried over directly into the X5, as it receives the same steering wheel, the Panoramic iDrive display underneath the windscreen and the 17.7-inch infotainment display as the iX3.

Interior is a radical departure from any previous generation X5. Picture: BMW

Along with the option of a 14.6-inch display on the passenger side, the interior has the same V-shaped centre console as the iX3, an optional Head-Up Display projected onto the windscreen and the latest Operation X operating system.

As before, a selection of materials and colours are provided, with the majority of the various textiles made from recycled materials.

Powertrains

Petrol and diesel

Up front, the X5 launches with two combustion engine options, two plug-in hybrids and one variant for the iX5.

Now without the ‘i’ suffix, which always denoted fuel injection, the 40 xDrive starts the range with outputs of 294kW/540Nm from its 48-volt mild-hybrid assisted 3.0-litre straight-six turbo-petrol.

With the 48-volt system adding an additional 13kW/200Nm for short spells, the 40 will get from 0-100 km/h in 5.3 seconds and hit a limited top speed of 250 km/h.

Next up, the 40d xDrive retains the 3.0-litre straight-six turbodiesel, also with mild-hybrid assistance and revisions as per Euro 7 emissions.

The result is 210kW/650Nm without the electrical system included, a top speed of 230 km/h and 0-100 km/h in 6.1 seconds.

Plug-in hybrid

On the plug-in hybrid side, the 50e xDrive combines the 3.0-litre petrol from the 40 xDrive with a 26.5-kWh battery pack producing 145kW/280Nm.

Combined with the petrol’s 230kW/450Nm, the 50e outputs a total of 360kW/700Nm, which translates to top speed of 250 km/h and 0-100 km/h in five seconds.

Plug-in hybrid M60e tops the ‘normal’ X5 range. Picture: BMW

The claimed all-electric range is 102 km and emissions-free possible up to 140 km/h.

Carrying the M60e moniker, the flagship X5 retains the same petrol engine as the 50e, but with reduced power of 313kW/540Nm.

Interior of the M60e has a model specific steering wheel and material options. Picture: BMW

With the same sized battery pack and electric motor, though, its outputs increase to 450kW/800Nm, resulting in a top speed of 250 km/h and 0-100 km/h in 4.5 seconds. The claimed range is 98 km.

As per their monikers, all variants feature the xDrive all-wheel drive system, as well as a revised version of the eight-speed Steptronic gearbox.

iX5

At the range’s summit, the iX5 derives motivation from a new 144-kWh battery powering an electric motor on each axle.

All-electric iX5 is a first for any generation X5. Picture: BMW

The largest battery ever on a production BMW, the combination of the 183kW/305Nm unit at the front and 242kW/500Nm module at the rear translates to a total system output of 425kW/805Nm.

Accordingly, the iX5 60 xDrive will do 210 km/h and get from 0-100 km/h in 4.6 seconds. BMW claims a range of 845 km and DC charging support up 460 kW, which means a waiting time of 22 minutes from 10-80%.

Line-up for South Africa

Entering production at Spartanburg in late November, the X5 has been approved for South Africa and will go on-sale next year in 40d xDrive, 50e xDrive and iX5 guises.

As such, expect pricing to only be announced in 2027.