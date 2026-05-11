Leapmotor App enables seamless digital access for C10 REEV

The app gives customers seamless smartphone-based access to their vehicle and connected services.

Following Leapmotor’s local debut in 2025, the introduction of the app further strengthens the connected ownership experience in South Africa. Reinforcing its focus on intuitive, digitally integrated mobility.

Two derivatives on sale

The Leapmotor C10 REEV is a family-sized SUV that drives exclusively in electric mode. But also offers a 1.5-litre petrol engine acting as a generator to extend range. It delivers up to 145 km of pure electric driving. And up to 970 km of total combined range under local driving conditions.

Power is supplied by a rear-mounted electric motor producing 158 kW and 320 Nm. And is paired with a 28.4 kWh lithium iron phosphate battery.

Two derivatives – Style and Design – are offered locally. They are priced from R759 900 and R799 900 respectively.

Connected convenience

The Leapmotor app enables owners to unlock and access their vehicles using their smartphones, adding an additional layer of convenience to daily driving. For customers who want to integrate their vehicles seamlessly into their digital routines, the app also provides remote vehicle status information, charging updates, and notifications. Depending on configuration.

The main registered owner can add up to eight additional profiles and restrict their access to specific app features if required.

The Leapmotor app replaces the need for the key card for access; however, the key card is still required to start the vehicle. Alternatively, the vehicle can be started by entering the security code without the card.

“The launch of the app marks an important step in delivering a fully connected ownership experience in South Africa,” says Janus Janse van Rensburg, Head of Marketing and Sales for Leapmotor at Stellantis South Africa. “Digital convenience is increasingly important to customers. And this platform ensures C10 REEV owners can manage and access their vehicles with confidence and ease.”

Two derivatives – Style and Design – are offered locally. Picture: Supplied

Simple and secure enrolment

Customers are enrolled at vehicle handover, with their details captured securely by the dealer to enable activation. After downloading and verifying their account, owners complete pairing by scanning a QR code displayed on the vehicle’s central screen. A personal PIN safeguards both app-based remote functions and vehicle access.