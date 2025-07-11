Citroën C3 dons working gloves with incoming Hola panel van

Citroën's rival for the Nissan Magnite and Hyundai Grand i10 Cargo will have a stipulated price of below R250 000.

C3 Feel has been unveiled as Citroën’s answer to the Nissan Magnite Move and Hyundai Grand i10 Cargo. Images: Charl Bosch

Officially the entry-level brand within Stellantis South Africa’s product portfolio, Citroën used its parent company’s Media Connect event at Montecasino in Johannesburg on Wednesday (9 July) to unveil its imminent arrival in the ever-growing car-based commercial vehicle sector.

What has changed?

Still to be formally launched, but showcased as a type of preview, the Hola panel van utilises the base-spec C3 Plus as its base, with the rear seats removed and replaced by a rubberised flat loading surface.

ALSO READ: Citroën C3’s affordable price tag a sight for sore eyes

Additionally, fitted with protection bars behind the sealed rear windows, the Hola features a honeycomb partition between the front seats and the loading area, as well as a fire extinguisher located underneath the passenger’s seat.

Same engine and spec

Otherwise identical to the regular C3, the Hola has a claimed payload of 386 kg and will come fitted as standard with the same level specification as the Plus, namely the 10-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 15-inch steel wheels and the seven-inch digital instrument cluster.

Interior and spec carries over from the entry-level C3 Feel

Electric front windows, air conditioning, six airbags, central locking and ABS, as well as EBD, complete the list of features.

A rubberised flat surface replaces the rear seats, with the claimed payload being 386 kg

Up front, the normally aspirated 1.2-litre PureTech three-cylinder engine has been retained with outputs of 60kW/115Nm. As ever, drive is routed to the front wheels through a five-speed manual gearbox.

Price

Resplendent with the same 180 mm of ground clearance as the normal C3, the Hola will make its formal market arrival before year-end at an anticipated starting price of below R250 000.

Compared to the regular C3 Feel, the Hola has obscured windows with protection bars inside.

Set to rival the Nissan Magnite Move, Hyundai Grand i10 and Venue Cargo, Mahindra XUV 3X0 Xprez and Renault Kiger and Triber Express among others, the C3 Hola’s sticker price will include a five-year/100 000 km warranty as standard, with a service plan being an optional extra.

NOW READ: Citroën adds boost to C3 range with new flagship turbo automatic