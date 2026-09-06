Leapmotor B10 offers hybrid efficiency in good all-round package

B10 joins C10 Hybrid EV in growing the company's new energy vehicle portfolio.

Since we have covered all the specification and all the bells and whistles already, we will stick to basics of our recent launch drive in the Leapmotor B10 REEV.

I know almost nobody really understands what REEV means. What it stands for Range Extended Electric Vehicle. Like in the case of the Leapmotor B10, the car is driven by a 158kW electric motor that gets its power from an 18.8kWh battery.

Now, you would argue that is just a battery electric vehicle. But this is where the REEV technology part kicks in. You can charge the car with a wall box or at a public charger and this will see a potential range of 86km pop up on the driver cluster. But then you will see Stellantis-owned Leapmotor claim a possible overall range of 900km. And wonder how?

And this is possible because the Leapmotor B10 also has a 1.5-litre petrol engine fitted. And this engine is there only to charge the battery. It does not connect to the wheels or gearbox of the car at all. It’s there to charge the battery as just said.

The Leapmotor B10 has a space-aged interior. Picture: Mark Jones

No range anxiety

And what this approach to new energy means is that when the battery on the Leapmotor B10 runs low, the car automatically starts using the petrol engine to keep it charged up. And this means you can drive around the country never worrying about range anxiety so long as you can find a fuel station.

As I couldn’t get the logistics and timings right to take the car for a long drive when I had it on test. I simply charged it at home and never used fuel.



I saw that previously as used the car used 7.9-litres per 100km and 13.9kWh of electricity per 100km. I would take that type of consumption all day long. And even more so as I am lucky enough to have a wall box installed at my home and I can keep the B10 charged at only R4 per kWh.

Loads of clever tech

Being inside the Leapmotor B10 in a good experience with a modern digital interface that is easy to use and a large 14-6 inch 2.5K HD central touch screen, What isn’t so pleasant is that some of those 17 annoying Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) can be switched off. But they come straight back on when you start the car again. But I guess at least you know you have the safety of a Five-Star Euro NCAP car around you and your family.

Fuel and electric consumption numbers make it easier to understand how this REEV operates. Picture: Mark Jones

The Leapmotor B10 is integrated into a complete digital ecosystem through the Leapmotor App. And this enables you to stay connected to the car all times. Via your smartphone, you can:

lock or unlock the vehicle remotely,

activate the air conditioning before departure,

check battery level and available range,

monitor driving statistics,

schedule charging sessions,

and receive over-the-air (OTA) software updates.



These services enhance the user experience and simplify day-to-day vehicle use. I liked it and it also meant you didn’t have use the card to start the car. Your phone did it for you.

Leapmotor B10 pricing

B10 Hybrid EV Style – R499 900

B10 Hybrid EV Design – R549 900

*Both derivatives are covered by a five-year/100 000km of warranty and service plan.