Lexus LM a no for South Africa, GX and LBX not ruled out yet

Decision not to bring the LM most likely as a result of SUV popularity over MPVs.

Second generation LM has been approved for key right-hand-drive markets such as the UK and Australia. Image: Lexus.

Lexus South Africa has confirmed that the local market won’t be joining key other right-hand-drive countries, the United Kingdom, India and most recently Australia, in being the recipient of the ultra-luxurious LM MPV.

Luxury South Africa won’t get

Showcased at the Shanghai Auto Show in April, the LM had originally been envisioned as a predominately Chinese-market exclusive, only to end-up being sold in select other Asian markets, excluding Japan.

Spun-off of the Alphard and its sportier Vellfire sibling, the LM has, however, proved to be a surprise hit outside of the People’s Republic where luxury MPVs account for a fair share of new vehicle sales.

Rear has been changed from the Toyota Alphard on which the LM is based. Image: Lexus.

The unveiling of the radically different second generation in Shanghai ultimately resulted it in being approved for markets in Europe, Japan and as mentioned, India and Australasia.

Lexus’ rival in China for the Mercedes-Benz V-Class, Maxus G20 and the runaway segment leading Buick GL8, the LM – its name denoting luxury mover – can be specified with six or seven-seats, or with four, which means the standard inclusion of electric, heated and ventilated reclining seats, a 23-speaker Mark Levinson sound system and a 48-inch monitor situated in a partition that separates the cab from the rear.

LM can be had with six, seven or depicted four seats. Image: Lexus.

Up front, motivation comes from two hybrid powertrains; a conventional 2.5 outputting 184 kW in the LM 350h and a 2.4-litre turbo in the LM 500h that is expected to produce same 273 kW as in the comparative RX SUV.

As standard, both units send their outputs to all four wheels through a CVT in the case of the 2.5, and via a torque-converter eight-speed automatic in the latter.

Four seats means the standard inclusion of a 48-inch rear display. Image: Lexus.

Due to go on-sale in the UK from the third quarter of this year in seven and four-seat guises, the LM will officially debut in Australia in December priced from a reported $160 888 (R1 943 855).

When asked by The Citizen about the LM’s chances for South Africa, Lexus said it “will not be selling the LM” locally, most locally as a result of the downturn in MPV sales and popularity of SUVs.

LBX and GX

In addition, the automaker also remained mum on the chances of offering the LBX and GX in South Africa, saying, it “cannot confirm at this stage whether or not the GX and LBX will be introduced locally”.

LBX debuted in June as Lexus’s smallest crossover below the UX. Image: Lexus.

Unveiled in June as the indirect successor for the CT hatch spun-off of the erstwhile Toyota Auris, the LBX slots-in below the UX in Lexus SUV/crossover range as a upscale revised version of the European-market Toyota Yaris Cross.

Once rumored to be called BX, which most likely would have attracted the attention of Citroën and parent company, Stellantis, the LBX is powered by a 1.5-litre hybrid powertrain that sends 100kW/185Nm to the front or all four wheels through a CVT.

Preview of the now revealed new Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, the GX has not been confirmed or ruled-out for South Africa. Image: Lexus.

At the other end of the scale, the GX, which also debuted in June as the preview for the all-new Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, is only due to arrive on dealership floors across the United States next year in GX 550 guise only.

This means outputs of 260kW/649Nm from the 3.5-litre badged 3.4-litre turbocharged V6 used in the LX, Toyota Land Cruiser 300, Tundra and Sequoia, and no diesel option as in the Prado.

More info likely in 2024

While nothing else is known, should approval for the LBX and GX be given, expect both to only be introduced in 2024.

As mentioned though, nothing has been confirmed and as such, is purely speculative until being confirmed officially by Lexus.

