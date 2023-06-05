Lexus’ new junior LBX debuts as marque’s smallest SUV

By Charl Bosch

First mentioned as a rumour three years ago, only to emerge in a Japanese magazine earlier this year, Lexus has officially debuted its newest and also smallest SUV, the LBX.

The long awaited replacement for the Toyota Auris-based CT hatchback that bowed-out in 2017, the LBX slots-in below the UX as a hybrid exclusive only based on the same TNGA-B platform as the European-market Toyota Yaris Cross.

No controversy

Effectively a re-engineered version of the Yaris Cross, the LBX, at one point thought to be called BX that would have attracted the attention of Citroën parent company, Stellantis, who owns the BX name, debuts Lexus’ Spindle Grille and according to the marque, takes its name from the term “Lexus Breakthrough X-over”.

Styled in accordance with a new design philosophy called “Resolute Look”, the LBX measures 4 190mm long, 1 560mm high and 1 825mm wide while riding on a wheelbase stretching 2 580mm. Claimed boot space with the rear seats up is 332-litres.

Unique look

It’s frontal design bearing resemblance to the Chinese-market Volkswagen Lamando on first glance, the LBX sports a thin upper grille and logo bar connecting the slim LED headlights, the latter not seen on any current Lexus product so far.

Available with a bi-tone roof as an option, the lower half of the facia receives a different-type of Spindle Grille that bears a resemblance, but not fully, to that of the new NX.

Rear resembles that of the Toyota Raize. Image: Lexus.

It’s roof pillars at the front pulled back, bonnet moulded in a concave fashion and its flared front wings pushed in more than on the Yaris Cross, the LBX rides as standard on 18-inch alloy wheels in a design supposedly made uniquely for it.

At the rear, the look is more familiar as the LBX’s final look and light clusters are lifted directly from the Toyota Raize instead of differing lightly from the Yaris Cross.

A new look for Lexus inside

Inside though, Lexus has completely redesigned the interior in a such a way that the LBX shares very little with the Yaris Cross.

Besides a new dashboard with wraparound air vents, a new gear lever and more premium materials, the Yaris Cross’ steering wheel makes for Lexus’ own, the instrument binnacle for a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and the top-mounted infotainment system for a new Mercedes-Benz MBUX-style 9.8-inch portrait display with wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto.

Interior has been redesigned to be different from other Lexus models. Image: Lexus

Also is new the climate control panel that has been integrated into the infotainment system rather than being housed in a separate compartment like the Yaris Cross.

Seats can be finished in a number of materials ranging from cloth to leather. Image: Lexus

Starring is a mix of type-A and type-C USB ports, a wireless smartphone charger, assortment of materials and colours, and from the options list, Remote Parking, a Head-Up Display plus a 13-speaker Mark Levinson sound system.

Safety comprises Lexus’s latest Safety System+ array of features comprising Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Safe Exit Assist, Lane Trace Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Blind Sport Monitoring and later in the year, Front Cross Traffic Alert as well as a panoramic rear-view monitor.

Changes underneath

Tipping the scales at 1 280 kg, subtle revisions have taken place underneath the LBX’s skin in order to adhere to Lexus principles.

LBX’s can accommodate 332-litres with the rear seats up. Image: Lexus.

This includes revised front and rear MacPherson strut suspension, a torsion rear beam on front-wheel-drive models and a double wishbone design on variants equipped with the electronic all-wheel-drive system.

The LBX’s body meanwhile has been strengthened with enforced bracing, the bonnet made from aluminium and hot-stamped material used within the roof pillars.

Hybrid only

Up front, the LBX carries over the 1.5-litre hybrid powertrain that develops a more powerful 100kW/185Nm in combined form. The claimed 0-100 km/h sprint takes 9.2 seconds.

Unsurprisingly, drive is routed to the front wheels through a CVT, with a secondary electric motor mounted on the rear axle resulting in the aforementioned E-Four all-wheel-drive system.

Despite being rumoured, an apparent all-electric derivative promising a range of up 450 km, hasn’t materialised or even emerged as a consideration.

Still to be confirmed

Going into production later this year, sales of the LBX commence in early-2024 in Europe although at present, its availability for South Africa remains unconfirmed.

