Mahindra’s dramatic BE 6 EV under investigation for South Africa

Should approval be given, chances are that the BE 6 will only arrive on local in 2027.

Introduced as its first electric vehicle two years ago, Mahindra has confirmed it is investigating the possibility of bringing the radical-looking BE 6 to South Africa.

What is it?

One of four EVs the marque currently sells, the BE 6 rides on a dedicated EV platform called INGLO, which also underpins the step-down XUV 9 E and the XEV 9S, the latter an electric version of the XUV 700 now known as the facelift XUV 7X0.

Sporteq replaces the previous ‘normal’ models across the BE 6 range. Picture: Charl Bosch

Announced as being considered for South Africa on the sidelines of its annual Independence Day celebration in Mumbai on Saturday (15 August), where it debuted several new variants, the BE 6 is classified as a compact, coupe-styled crossover SUV with rear-wheel drive.

Shown at the event was the new Sporteq available in five trim guises based on the application of a new Google Gemini software feature called Teq_Suites: a limited-run Launch Edition, the Freedom Edition and a Formula E commemorative variant.

Dimensions

Regardless of the trim level, the BE 6’s dimensions are as follows:

Length : 4 371 mm;

: 4 371 mm; Wheelbase : 2 775 mm;

: 2 775 mm; Height : 1 627 mm;

: 1 627 mm; Width: 1 907 mm

Interior represents a dramatic departure from any other Mahindra model produced so far. Picture: Charl Bosch

Offering a total boot volume of 455 litres, the lack of an engine means an additional 45 litres can be stored underneath the bonnet.

Replacing the previous standard models with the Sporteq, the BS 6 has a choice of four driving modes: Default, Range, Everyday and Race, plus a new drive mode when selected with the new Teq_Drive package that falls under the Teq_Suites.

Nearly 700 km of range

As for power, three battery sizes are offered: 59-kWh, 70-kWh and 79-kWh. For the former, the setup produces 170kW/380Nm and 183kW/380Nm for the middle variant.

The Freedom Edition Formula E pays homage to both Indian Independence Day and Mahindra’s participation in Formula E. Picture: Charl Bosch

Mahindra claims respective ranges of 548 km and 651 km, with DC charging support of 140 kW and 160 kW respectively.

For the flagship, the same 380 Newton-Metre torque output prevails. However, power increases to 210 kW. The claimed range is 683 km the ability to support DC charging at 180 kW.

Spec sheet

Besides the Teq_Suites, the BS 6’s list of features, depending on the trim grades, comprises:

18 or 19-inch imitation alloy wheels;

bi-LED headlights;

LED daytime running lights;

19-inch alloy wheels;

folding electric mirrors;

rain sense wipers;

keyless entry;

push-button start;

electric and ventilated front seats;

fabric or imitation leather upholstery;

12.3-inch instrument cluster;

single or dual-zone climate control;

cooled glovebox;

up to two wireless smartphone charging pads;

hands-free electric tailgate;

panoramic glass roof;

six-speaker sound system;

12.3-inch infotainment display;

wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto;

ambient lighting

Higher-end derivatives are additionally equipped with a third 12.3-inch display on the passenger’s side and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system with Dolby Atmos.

The Freedom Edition Formula E only has two displays, but model specific touches, including a blade-type insert over the centre console similar to the current Chevrolet Corvette C8. Picture: Charl Bosch

On the safety and driver assistance side, the BE 6, again depending on the trim levels, has the following equipped:

six or seven airbags;

tyre pressure monitor;

front and rear parking sensors;

540-degree camera system;

normal or Adaptive Cruise Control;

Automatic Emergency Braking;

Auto High Beam Assist;

Forward Collision Warning;

Automatic Steering Assist;

Lead Vehicle Alert;

Lane Departure Warning;

Door Open Alert;

Driver Attention Alert;

Lane Keep Assist;

Blind Sport Monitoring;

Evasive Steering Assist;

Lane Centring;

front and rear Cross Traffic Alert;

Lane Keep Assist;

Traffic Sign Recognition

Confirmation awaited

Priced from Rs 1 945 000 to Rs 2 695 000, which amounts to between R326 564 and R452 488 when directly converted and without taxes, Mahindra South Africa has not yet approved the BE 6 for the local market, as it is under investigation, as mentioned.

Should approval, however, be given, chances are that the time of arrival will only be in 2027.

Additional information from autocarindia.com.