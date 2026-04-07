South Africa-bound all-new electric Chery QQ3 detailed in China

Fully electric new QQ3 will rival the BYD Seagull, known as the Dolphin Surf in South Africa.

Fully revealed last month, Chery has released pricing for the reimagined QQ3 in China ahead of its still-unknown South African launch this year.

Fundamentals

Officially shown at the annual International User Summit in Wuhu last year, the third-generation QQ3 becomes a dedicated EV as Chery’s direct rival for the BYD Dolphin Surf.

Based on a platform called T12, the more rounded QQ3 is longer and wider than past generations, but omits the resemblance to the Daewoo Matiz/Chevrolet Spark as before.

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Dimensions amount to an overall length of 4 195mm, wheelbase of 2 700mm, height of 1 573mm and width of 1 811mm.

According to carnewschina.com, boot space is between 375 and 1 450-litres. An additional 35 litres can be stored underneath the bonnet.

Power choice of two

In China, four models will be offered, powered by two battery packs. In base form, the 29.4-kWh battery makes 50kW/90Nm, which results in a claimed CLTC cycle range of 310km.

The bigger 41.2-kWh battery develops 90kW/115Nm, which allows for a claimed distance of 420km.

Longer and wider than before, the QQ3 also moves from front-wheel drive to rear-wheel drive. Picture: Chery China

In another departure from past generations, the new QQ3 is rear-wheel drive as the electric motor now sits on the rear axle.

Chery claims a waiting time of 16 minutes from 30-80% using a DC charger.

Spec

Depending on the trim level, standard specification comprises:

Buyers will have a choice of either a 12.8 or 15.6-inch infotainment system. Picture: Chery China

16-inch alloy wheels;

LED headlights;

folding electric mirrors;

12.8 or 15.6-inch infotainment display;

electric tailgate;

eight or 8.8-inch instrument cluster;

ventilated wireless smartphone charger;

push-button start;

imitation leather upholstery;

electric, heated and ventilated front seats;

keyless entry;

six airbags;

540-degree surround-view camera system;

cruise control;

front and rear parking sensors;

tyre pressure monitor’

Park Assist.

Arrival still unknown

Pricing starts at 58 900 yuan and ends at 78 900 yuan, which amounts to between R145 858 and R195 385 when directly converted and without taxes.

As it stands, Chery South Africa is yet to announce an official date of reveal.

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