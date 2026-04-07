Motoring

Home » Motoring

South Africa-bound all-new electric Chery QQ3 detailed in China

Picture of Charl Bosch

By Charl Bosch

Motoring Journalist

4 minute read

7 April 2026

06:00 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Fully electric new QQ3 will rival the BYD Seagull, known as the Dolphin Surf in South Africa.

Chery details South Africa-bound QQ3 in China

QQ3 makes the transition from combustion to electric motivation only. Picture: Chery China

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Fully revealed last month, Chery has released pricing for the reimagined QQ3 in China ahead of its still-unknown South African launch this year.

Fundamentals

Officially shown at the annual International User Summit in Wuhu last year, the third-generation QQ3 becomes a dedicated EV as Chery’s direct rival for the BYD Dolphin Surf.

Based on a platform called T12, the more rounded QQ3 is longer and wider than past generations, but omits the resemblance to the Daewoo Matiz/Chevrolet Spark as before.

ALSO READ: More details uncovered of South Africa-bound new Chery QQ3

Dimensions amount to an overall length of 4 195mm, wheelbase of 2 700mm, height of 1 573mm and width of 1 811mm.

According to carnewschina.com, boot space is between 375 and 1 450-litres. An additional 35 litres can be stored underneath the bonnet.

Power choice of two

In China, four models will be offered, powered by two battery packs. In base form, the 29.4-kWh battery makes 50kW/90Nm, which results in a claimed CLTC cycle range of 310km.

The bigger 41.2-kWh battery develops 90kW/115Nm, which allows for a claimed distance of 420km.

Chery details South Africa-bound QQ3 in China
Longer and wider than before, the QQ3 also moves from front-wheel drive to rear-wheel drive. Picture: Chery China

In another departure from past generations, the new QQ3 is rear-wheel drive as the electric motor now sits on the rear axle.

Chery claims a waiting time of 16 minutes from 30-80% using a DC charger.

RELATED ARTICLES

Spec

Depending on the trim level, standard specification comprises:

Chery details South Africa-bound QQ3 in China
Buyers will have a choice of either a 12.8 or 15.6-inch infotainment system. Picture: Chery China
  • 16-inch alloy wheels;
  • LED headlights;
  • folding electric mirrors;
  • 12.8 or 15.6-inch infotainment display;
  • electric tailgate;
  • eight or 8.8-inch instrument cluster;
  • ventilated wireless smartphone charger;
  • push-button start;
  • imitation leather upholstery;
  • electric, heated and ventilated front seats;
  • keyless entry;
  • six airbags;
  • 540-degree surround-view camera system;
  • cruise control;
  • front and rear parking sensors;
  • tyre pressure monitor’
  • Park Assist.

Arrival still unknown

Pricing starts at 58 900 yuan and ends at 78 900 yuan, which amounts to between R145 858 and R195 385 when directly converted and without taxes.

As it stands, Chery South Africa is yet to announce an official date of reveal.

NOW READ: WATCH: Mzansi-bound new Chery QQ3 goes all-electric [VIDEO]

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

Chery electric cars Motoring News

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business President Ramaphosa appoints Dr Makhubu as new Sars commissioner
Politics Lesufi says Dunga is fit for purpose, but the ANC in Ekurhuleni says something else
Politics MK party aims to remove self-determination from the constitution, Cape separatists respond
PSL Pirates star Mofokeng advised to join French giants Monaco
News Government raises ministers’ car cap to R1.1m, but can’t say what it costs taxpayers

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News