Mercedes-Benz GLB reinvented with EV and hybrid motivation

All-new second generation model has, for the moment, not been approved for South Africa.

Joining the all-new CLA as the second of its “small models” to receive an all-new generation, Mercedes-Benz has removed the wraps from the second iteration GLB ahead of its official market launch next year.

All-new

Replacing the original that debuted in 2019 – famously dubbed a mini-G-Class – the GLB follows its CLA sibling by debuting as either a hybrid or an EV for the first time – the latter at the expense of the EQB.

A surprise product renewal as the incoming g-Class has been expected to replace it, the GLB not only sports the same Sensual Purity styling language as the CLA, but also moves to the new Mercedes-Benz Modular Architecture (MMA) platform designed from the start to accommodate hybrid and electric powertrains.

Dimensions

Once again available with five or seven seats, the new platform has seen the GLB grow by 98 mm overall to 4 732 mm, while its wheelbase increases by 60 mm to 2 889 mm and its width by 27 mm to 1 861 mm.

Its height dropping 14 mm to 1 687 mm, the GLB offers more boot space than its predecessor at 540-litres, or 1 715-litres with the split rear seat folded.

The EV variant’s lack of an engine means an additional 127-litres can be stored underneath its bonnet.

Styling

Said to offer more head-and-legroom inside than before, the GLB retains the same boxy exterior, but as mentioned, with the same frontal design as the CLA.

On the EV, this means the retention of the sealed grille, complete with the illuminated, but optional, outer surround, 142 three-pointed star badges and imitation chrome slats.

Rear facia has been completely restyled. Image: Mercedes-Benz

Riding on alloy wheels up to 20-inches, the GLB’s side profile bears testament to its length increase compared to its predecessor, while the rear facia has new inverted U-shape light clusters connected at the top by a full-width LED light bar.

As before, the MultiBeam LED headlights are again optional, as is the blacked-out Night appearance package.

Superscreen

Inside, the CLA influence continues as, apart from same centre console, the Superscreen has been carried over.

This comprises the standard 10.25-inch instrument cluster, the new 14-inch MBUX infotainment system and, as an option, the 14-inch display on the passenger’s side.

Inclusive of ChatGPT, the latest MBUX software and a Google developed artificial intelligence system, the GLB also debuts a new panoramic roof that loses the roof blind for a transparent setup similar to that of the Volvo EX90.

Superscreen from the CLA has been carried over to the GLB. Image: Mercedes-Benz

Able to be opaque or clear, the setup also brings the Sky Control option, which projects a total of 158 “stars” on the roof in opaque “mode”.

Among the various features is ambient lighting, Head-Up Display, heated and cooled electric seats, a full suite of safety and driver assistance systems, plus an optional 16-speaker, 850-watt Burmester sound system with Dolby Atmos.

EV first, hybrid later

Up front, the initial GLB roll-out comprises a pair of electric derivatives, with the hybrid set to debut later.

Using the same 85-kWh battery pack and single electric motor as the CLA, the entry-level GLB 250+ outputs 200kW/335Nm, which Mercedes-Benz claims will take it from 0-100 km/h in 7.4 seconds and then on to a top speed of 210 km/h.

The claimed range is 631 km and charging support up to 320 kW using a DC outlet.

With a second electric motor present, the GLB 350 adopts the all-wheel drive 4Matic nomenclature, with outputs of 260kW/515Nm.

Able to get from 0-100 km/h in 5.5 seconds, the GLB 350 has the same 210 km/h top speed as the GLB 250+, but comes with a reduced range of 614 km.

As standard, both will be equipped with a 22 kW on-board charger.

On the hybrid front, the so-called Fame or Family of Modular Engines displaces 1.5-litres and three cylinders, with the added inclusion of a turbocharger as well as a 48-volt mild-hybrid system powered by a 1.3-kWh battery.

Mated to a brand-new eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, the hybrid is said to recoup as much as 25 kW using the regenerative braking system, however, no further details were divulged.

Not yet for South Africa

Now available for ordering priced from €59 048 in Germany, which amounts to R1 171 005 when directly converted to rands and without taxes included, the GLB has, for the moment, not been confirmed for South Africa similar to the CLA.

Should an announcement be made, expect a possible arrival around the middle of 2026.

