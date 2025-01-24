Mitsubishi reportedly not keen on inclusion in Honda-Nissan merger

Smallest of the three brands has distanced itself from the claims.

Mitsubishi’s involvement in the merger between Honda and Nissan has, reportedly, taken an unexpected turn. Photo by Yuichi YAMAZAKI / AFP

Shares in Mitsubishi plunged nearly nine percent Friday after a report said it might not join a planned merger between industry giants Honda and Nissan.

Honda, and its struggling rival Nissan, agreed last month to launch talks on the tie-up, which is seen as an attempt to catch up with Chinese rivals and Tesla on electric vehicles.

The two firms, along with Mitsubishi, said they had signed a memorandum of understanding to start discussions on integrating their businesses under a new holding company.

Exiting?

Japan’s Yomiuri daily said Friday that the smaller automaker was considering not taking part, sending its shares plummeting as much as 8.7% in morning trade before paring the losses in the afternoon to sit six percent lower.

ALSO READ: Key merger talks between Nissan and Honda set into motion

Honda was down more than one percent, while Nissan slipped 3.5%.

With a much smaller market capitalisation than Honda and Nissan, Mitsubishi is worried that being absorbed by the holding company could undermine its management autonomy, the Yomiuri said.

Mitsubishi Motors is partly owned by Nissan. The automaker may seek to strengthen cooperation with the pair in areas such as electric vehicles instead, public broadcaster NHK said.

Nissan President Makoto Uchida, Honda President Toshihiro Mibe, and Mitsubishi Motors President Takao Kato attend a joint press conference in Tokyo last year. Photo by Masahiro Sugimoto / Yomiuri / The Yomiuri Shimbun via AFP)

The company said in a statement that “such information was not released by Mitsubishi”, referring to Yomiuri’s original report.

“At this moment, we are studying various options, and no conclusion has been reached,” it added.

The merger between Honda and Nissan would create the world’s third-largest automaker, expanding development of EVs and self-driving tech.

Honda and Nissan, Japan’s number two and three automakers after Toyota, already agreed to explore a strategic partnership on software and components for EVs among other technologies.

This partnership was joined by Mitsubishi Motors in August.

ALSO READ: Mitsubishi-Nissan inks future vehicle development deal with Honda