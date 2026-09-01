Reworked and refined new Audi Q5 and red-hot SQ5 priced

Simplified line-up will have two trim levels across the standard Q5 and performance SQ5 ranges.

Set to become the penultimate model, it will debut this year following the unveilings of the Q3 and RS e-tron GT Performance, Audi has revealed pricing of the new Q5 as well as its coupe-styled Sportback sibling.

Debuting with both petrol and diesel powertrains, the line-up once again includes performance SQ5, with none of the models featuring any mild-hybrid assistance as in Europe.

Dimensions

Based on the revised version of the MQB platform known as PPC or Premium Platform Combustion, the Q5 has the following dimensions:

Length : 4 717mm;

: 4 717mm; Wheelbase : 2 828mm;

: 2 828mm; Height : 1 641mm;

: 1 641mm; Width: 1 900mm

By comparison, the Sportback, which debuted two months after its sibling in November 2024, sports not only a lowered roofline, but less boot space from 515 to 1 415-litres versus 520 and 1 473-litres.

Line-up

Q5

For South Africa, the standard Q5 comes in either S line or S line Black trim grades, while the SQ5 can be had with or without the black appearance package.

Sportback will be the sole model in the normal Q5 range to have both petrol or diesel engine options. Picture: Audi

Aside from its sportier exterior and standard 20-inch alloy wheels, the S line‘s noted standard specification items include:

LED headlights;

11.9-inch Virtual Cockpit Display;

tri-zone climate control;

electric sport front seats;

14.5-inch MMI infotainment system;

wireless smartphone charging pad.

Adding to these, the Black receives darkened 20-inch wheels, black exterior trim, privacy glass, a panoramic sunroof and a dark chrome finish for the exhaust outlets.

SQ5

Mounted on 20-inch Audi Sport alloys, with 21-inches standard on the Black, both variants of the SQ5 receive Matrix LED headlights, the uprated S sport brakes, the S sport suspension and red brake calipers.

SQ5 is once again top of the Q5 range. Picture: Audi

Also standard is the expanded ambient lighting packing, anthracite brushed aluminium decorative inserts, stainless sport pedals, the S sport seats trimmed in imitation leather and the S sport heated multi-function steering wheel.

Safety spec

As standard, all variants, including the SQ5, have the following safety and driver assistance systems as standard:

360-degree surround-view camera system;

Adaptive Cruise Control;

Front Brake Assist;

Automatic Emergency Braking;

Park Assist Plus;

Exit Warning;

front and rear Cross Traffic Assist.

Similar to the Q3, two additional packages, with a series of bundled features, can be selected as options instead of being ticked one-by-one.

Interior design mirrors that of the A5 that went on-sale last year. Picture: Audi

Included with the Tech Plus pack are the Matrix LED headlights, Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Change Assist, while the Tech Pro pack comprises the digital OLED taillights, remote park assist, front and rear brake assist and the 10.9-inch passenger’s side display.

Standalone options is adaptive air suspension and the S adaptive setup on the SQ5.

TFSI or TDI

On the power front, the Q5’s powertrain options comprise either the 2.0 TFSI from the A5 with 200kW/400Nm or the 2.0 TDI that produces 150kW/500Nm.

However, the Sportback has been listed with having both engine options, leaving the normal Q5 as being powered solely by the former. The only transmission choice is the seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch.

SQ5, in normal and depicted Sportback guises, produces 10kW/50Nm more than before. Picture: Audi

Capping the Q5 range off, the SQ5 retains its predecessor’s 3.0 TFSI V6, but with outputs lifted from 260kW/500Nm to 270kW/550Nm.

Paired to the same S tronic box, the SQ5 will get from 0-100 km/h in 4.5 seconds and hit a limited top speed of 250 km/h.

Price

Now available, all Q5 variants are again covered by a five-year/100 000km maintenance plan.

Q5

Q5 2.0 TFSI S line quattro S tronic – R1 295 000

Q5 2.0 TFSI S line Black quattro S tronic – R1 350 000

SQ5 – R1 510 000

SQ5 Black – R1 565 000

Q5 Sportback