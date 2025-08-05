Flagship estate returns as BMW South Africa prices M5 Touring

Not offered since 2010, the Touring joins the sedan in becoming the most powerful M5 ever to be sold on local soil.

Its entry into the South African market extensively rumoured since the arrival of the M3 Touring, BMW South Africa has now officially detailed the new M5 Touring as its second performance estate.

Given the plug

The first estate M5 since the V10-powered E65 made it onto local soil in limited numbers 15 years ago, the newcomer joins the sedan in equal role as the first ever hybrid M5.

Tipping the scales at a reported 63 kg heavier than the sedan, the Touring carries over the combination of the 4.4-litre bi-turbo V8 engine and an 18.6-kWh battery pack that powers a single 145kW/280Nm electric motor housed within the eight-speed Steptronic gearbox.

Producing a combined 535kW/1 000Nm, the M5 Touring will get from 0-100 km/h in 3.6 seconds, and hit a limited top speed of 305 km/h as per the otherwise optional M Driver’s Package being fitted as standard.

Touring comes with added utility space of up to 1 630-litres. Image: BMW

Aside from the 70 km all-electric range, the M5 Touring also gets the same M Boost system as the sedan, which unlocks the full 535kW/1 000Nm in one burst for 10 seconds.

In addition, the boost setting incorporates a pre-gear setting in which the total output of the battery increases to 450 Nm.

Spec

For South Africa, the M5 Touring comes equipped with the 20-inch at the front and 21-inch at the rear M-light alloy wheels, the glass panoramic roof and sun blinds, the M Carbon mirror caps, M Sport exhaust system and the M Sport seats.

Carried over from the European model is the Adaptive M suspension, the Active M differential, M Active Steering and the rear axle steering system.

Able to have the xDrive all-wheel-drive system switched from 4WD to 4WD Sport and then to 2WD, the Touring keeps hold of the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and the 14.9-inch infotainment system that makes up with the Curved Display, the new M steering wheel, the augmented reality Head-Up Display and quad-zone climate control.

Note: Interior of the sedan depicted. Image: BMW

Confirmed options are the M carbon ceramic brakes with black brake calipers and a trailer tow hitch.

Compared to the sedan, the Touring’s biggest difference is more utility space as the boot now accommodates 500-litres versus 466-litres.

With the 40/20/40 split rear back folded down, space increases to 1 630-litres.

Colours and price

Locally, the M5 Touring will have a choice of six leather upholstery options, carbon fibre or dark oak interior trim, and four colours; Storm Bay, Marina Bay Blue, Isle of Man Green and Frozen Deep Grey.

As with the sedan, the M5 Touring’s sticker price includes a five-year/100 000 km maintenance plan, plus an eight-year/100 000 km battery warranty.

M5 – R2 765 000

M5 Touring – R2 795 000

