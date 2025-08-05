Motoring

Home » Motoring

July best-sellers: Hilux, Ranger and D-Max dominate top three

Picture of Charl Bosch

By Charl Bosch

Motoring Journalist

5 minute read

5 August 2025

01:45 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

South Africa's perianal top-three bakkies ended the record month as the country's overall best-selling vehicles.

Ford is recalling all 2024 Rangers due to a problem. Did you buy one?

Ford Ranger placed second behind the Toyota Hilux in the monthly new vehicles sales in July as part of a top-three bakkie lock-out. Image: Ford

South Africa’s monthly vehicle sales registered more than 50 000 unit sales in July with a total offset of 51 383, its highest since October 2019.

In addition to cracking the 50 000 unit mark, the July figures by the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa) represented an uptake of 15.6% on July last year’s 44 452.

NOW READ: July new vehicle sales cross 50 000 units for new record

“We are encouraged by the sustained positive momentum in new vehicle sales, which clearly underscores the resilience of South African consumers and the strategic importance of a stable macro-economic policy environment,” Naamsa CEO Mikel Mabasa said.

“This performance reflects more than short-term consumption – it signals the sector’s confidence in the country’s broader economic trajectory”.

July Top 10 brands

Out of the country’s 10 best-selling brands, the top three remained unchanged from June, with Toyota placing ahead of Suzuki on 12 694 versus 6 257, and Volkswagen third on 5 738.

Swapping places for fourth and fifth, Hyundai finished ahead of Ford on 3 161 compared to 2 877, while Great Wall Motors (GWM) maintained its sixth position on 2 436.

Taking seventh, Isuzu swapped places with Chery with its 2 427 versus 2 160, while Kia improved by three position to re-enter the top 10 on 1 891. Mahindra rounded the top 10 off on 1 441.

July Top 50 Best-Sellers

  1. Toyota Hilux – 3 120
  2. Ford Ranger – 2 168
  3. Isuzu D-Max – 2 002
  4. Toyota Corolla Cross – 1 949
  5. Suzuki Swift – 1 872
  6. Chery Tiggo 4 Pro – 1 604
  7. Hyundai Grand i10 – 1 464
  8. Toyota Starlet – 1 322
  9. Suzuki Fronx – 1 220
  10. Kia Sonet – 1 103
  11. GWM Haval Jolion – 1 102
  12. Toyota Fortuner – 984
  13. Suzuki Ertiga – 980
  14. Nissan Magnite – 790
  15. Mahindra Pik Up – 783
  16. Volkswagen Polo – 758
  17. Toyota Rumion – 757
  18. Toyota Starlet Cross – 757
  19. Toyota Vitz – 753
  20. Volkswagen T-Cross – 702
  21. Toyota Urban Cruiser – 677
  22. Toyota HiAce – 614
  23. Toyota Land Cruiser 70-series – 585
  24. Omoda C5 – 524
  25. GWM Haval H6 – 521
  26. Mahindra XUV 3X0 – 511
  27. Hyundai Exter – 499
  28. Renault Kwid – 465
  29. Suzuki S-Presso – 445
  30. Jetour Dashing – 437
  31. Chery Tiggo 7 Pro – 405
  32. Suzuki Baleno – 401
  33. GWM P Series – 395
  34. Nissan Navara – 393
  35. Renault Triber – 391
  36. Renault Kiger – 385
  37. Hyundai i20 – 381
  38. Volkswagen Amarok – 381
  39. Volkswagen Polo Sedan – 346
  40. Suzuki Jimny – 318
  41. Ford Everest – 300
  42. Omoda C5 X – 289
  43. Toyota Land Cruiser Prado – 287
  44. Jetour X70 Plus – 280
  45. Citroën C3 – 259
  46. Volkswagen Tiguan – 240
  47. Kia Pegas – 237
  48. Hyundai H100 – 237
  49. Ford Territory – 230
  50. Suzuki Eeco – 228

ALSO READ: New vehicle sales finish first half of 2025 on a noteworthy high

Read more on these topics

Motoring News National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (NAAMSA ) Suzuki Toyota Volkswagen(VW)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Public Protector commits to helping Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission protect rights ‘in its own country’
Courts Malema scores a court victory against Kenny Kunene
News BEE left out of US trade talks – Minister Lamola
Opinion Tshwane and Joburg squeeze residents for cash
News Sassa pilots grant improvements in Western Cape

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp