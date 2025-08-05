July best-sellers: Hilux, Ranger and D-Max dominate top three

South Africa's perianal top-three bakkies ended the record month as the country's overall best-selling vehicles.
South Africa’s monthly vehicle sales registered more than 50 000 unit sales in July with a total offset of 51 383, its highest since October 2019.
In addition to cracking the 50 000 unit mark, the July figures by the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa) represented an uptake of 15.6% on July last year’s 44 452.
“We are encouraged by the sustained positive momentum in new vehicle sales, which clearly underscores the resilience of South African consumers and the strategic importance of a stable macro-economic policy environment,” Naamsa CEO Mikel Mabasa said.
“This performance reflects more than short-term consumption – it signals the sector’s confidence in the country’s broader economic trajectory”.
July Top 10 brands
Out of the country’s 10 best-selling brands, the top three remained unchanged from June, with Toyota placing ahead of Suzuki on 12 694 versus 6 257, and Volkswagen third on 5 738.
Swapping places for fourth and fifth, Hyundai finished ahead of Ford on 3 161 compared to 2 877, while Great Wall Motors (GWM) maintained its sixth position on 2 436.
Taking seventh, Isuzu swapped places with Chery with its 2 427 versus 2 160, while Kia improved by three position to re-enter the top 10 on 1 891. Mahindra rounded the top 10 off on 1 441.
July Top 50 Best-Sellers
- Toyota Hilux – 3 120
- Ford Ranger – 2 168
- Isuzu D-Max – 2 002
- Toyota Corolla Cross – 1 949
- Suzuki Swift – 1 872
- Chery Tiggo 4 Pro – 1 604
- Hyundai Grand i10 – 1 464
- Toyota Starlet – 1 322
- Suzuki Fronx – 1 220
- Kia Sonet – 1 103
- GWM Haval Jolion – 1 102
- Toyota Fortuner – 984
- Suzuki Ertiga – 980
- Nissan Magnite – 790
- Mahindra Pik Up – 783
- Volkswagen Polo – 758
- Toyota Rumion – 757
- Toyota Starlet Cross – 757
- Toyota Vitz – 753
- Volkswagen T-Cross – 702
- Toyota Urban Cruiser – 677
- Toyota HiAce – 614
- Toyota Land Cruiser 70-series – 585
- Omoda C5 – 524
- GWM Haval H6 – 521
- Mahindra XUV 3X0 – 511
- Hyundai Exter – 499
- Renault Kwid – 465
- Suzuki S-Presso – 445
- Jetour Dashing – 437
- Chery Tiggo 7 Pro – 405
- Suzuki Baleno – 401
- GWM P Series – 395
- Nissan Navara – 393
- Renault Triber – 391
- Renault Kiger – 385
- Hyundai i20 – 381
- Volkswagen Amarok – 381
- Volkswagen Polo Sedan – 346
- Suzuki Jimny – 318
- Ford Everest – 300
- Omoda C5 X – 289
- Toyota Land Cruiser Prado – 287
- Jetour X70 Plus – 280
- Citroën C3 – 259
- Volkswagen Tiguan – 240
- Kia Pegas – 237
- Hyundai H100 – 237
- Ford Territory – 230
- Suzuki Eeco – 228
