South Africa's perianal top-three bakkies ended the record month as the country's overall best-selling vehicles.

South Africa’s monthly vehicle sales registered more than 50 000 unit sales in July with a total offset of 51 383, its highest since October 2019.

In addition to cracking the 50 000 unit mark, the July figures by the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa) represented an uptake of 15.6% on July last year’s 44 452.

“We are encouraged by the sustained positive momentum in new vehicle sales, which clearly underscores the resilience of South African consumers and the strategic importance of a stable macro-economic policy environment,” Naamsa CEO Mikel Mabasa said.

“This performance reflects more than short-term consumption – it signals the sector’s confidence in the country’s broader economic trajectory”.

July Top 10 brands

Out of the country’s 10 best-selling brands, the top three remained unchanged from June, with Toyota placing ahead of Suzuki on 12 694 versus 6 257, and Volkswagen third on 5 738.

Swapping places for fourth and fifth, Hyundai finished ahead of Ford on 3 161 compared to 2 877, while Great Wall Motors (GWM) maintained its sixth position on 2 436.

Taking seventh, Isuzu swapped places with Chery with its 2 427 versus 2 160, while Kia improved by three position to re-enter the top 10 on 1 891. Mahindra rounded the top 10 off on 1 441.

July Top 50 Best-Sellers

Toyota Hilux – 3 120 Ford Ranger – 2 168 Isuzu D-Max – 2 002 Toyota Corolla Cross – 1 949 Suzuki Swift – 1 872 Chery Tiggo 4 Pro – 1 604 Hyundai Grand i10 – 1 464 Toyota Starlet – 1 322 Suzuki Fronx – 1 220 Kia Sonet – 1 103 GWM Haval Jolion – 1 102 Toyota Fortuner – 984 Suzuki Ertiga – 980 Nissan Magnite – 790 Mahindra Pik Up – 783 Volkswagen Polo – 758 Toyota Rumion – 757 Toyota Starlet Cross – 757 Toyota Vitz – 753 Volkswagen T-Cross – 702 Toyota Urban Cruiser – 677 Toyota HiAce – 614 Toyota Land Cruiser 70-series – 585 Omoda C5 – 524 GWM Haval H6 – 521 Mahindra XUV 3X0 – 511 Hyundai Exter – 499 Renault Kwid – 465 Suzuki S-Presso – 445 Jetour Dashing – 437 Chery Tiggo 7 Pro – 405 Suzuki Baleno – 401 GWM P Series – 395 Nissan Navara – 393 Renault Triber – 391 Renault Kiger – 385 Hyundai i20 – 381 Volkswagen Amarok – 381 Volkswagen Polo Sedan – 346 Suzuki Jimny – 318 Ford Everest – 300 Omoda C5 X – 289 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado – 287 Jetour X70 Plus – 280 Citroën C3 – 259 Volkswagen Tiguan – 240 Kia Pegas – 237 Hyundai H100 – 237 Ford Territory – 230 Suzuki Eeco – 228

