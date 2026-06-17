Audi A6 Allroad returns as more off-road focused than ever estate

As with the new A6, Audi South Africa hasn't approved for the Allroad for the local market yet.

Ahead of the arrival of the RS6, Audi has renewed the Allroad moniker for a fifth generation using the Avant version of the new A6 as base.

No full EV

Once called A6 Allroad instead of simply “Allroad”, the newcomer uses the combustion engined A6 and not the A6 e-tron as a starting point.

As such, it omits the former’ fully electric powertrain and instead, is offered with a mild-hybrid diesel or plug-in hybrid option.

Aesthetics and more

Stylistically, the Allroad’s external gains over the A6 Avant comprise cladding for the extended wheel arches and on the door sills, redesigned front and rear bumpers, a faux rear skidplate and between 19 to 21-inch wheels.

In addition, the Singleframe grille has also been restyled, and the new Digital Matrix LED headlights made available as an option.

Finally, eight colours are offered: Arkona White, Mythos Black Metallic, Florett Silver Metallic, Plateau Grey, Glacier White Metallic, Madeira Brown Metallic, Firmament Blue Metallic and Midnight Green Metallic.

More ‘jacked’ than ever

More extensive are the changes underneath, where Audi has widened the body by 111 mm and raised the ground clearance by 34 mm compared to the Avant.

At the same time, the front track has been widened by 77 mm, the rear by 55 mm and the width of the axle is 70 mm.

Allroad is wider and taller than the normal A6 Avant, with air suspension being an added inclusion. Picture: Audi

Not stopping there, a model specific adaptive air suspension has been made standard for the first time, along with a new rear-wheel steering system.

Also revised is the Drive Select system with six modes; Efficiency, Balanced and Comfort, plus the off-road specific Offroad and Offroad+.

Practicality

On the practical front, boot space ranges from 466 to 1 497-litres, and from 404 to 1 423-litres in the case of the hybrid.

Boot space maxes out at 1 497-litres on non-plug-in hybrid variants. Picture: Audi

The claimed tow rating varies from 2 000 kg to 2 500 kg.

Inside

Inside, the Alroad’s interior is largely unchanged from the A6 Avant. This means the standard fitting of the 11.9-inch Virtual Cockpit instrument cluster, the 14.5-inch MMI infotainment system and, as an option, the 10.9-inch MMI display on the passenger’s side.

Interior has been carried over unchanged from the normal A6 Avant. Picture: Audi

Additional features, both standard or optional, is quad-zone climate control, a panoramic glass roof, heated, ventilated and massaging front seats, soft closing doors and the 20-speaker, 810-watt Bang & Olufsen sound system.

No ‘normal’ powertrain

Up front, the initial A6 Allroad range comprises two engine options; a 48-volt mild-hybrid 3.0 TDI V6 and the plug-in hybrid e-hybrid.

For the former, outputs are rated at 220kW/580Nm, with the 48-volt system adding 18 kW for short spells.

The claimed top speed is 250 km/h, with 0-100 km/h taking 5.4 seconds. As with all prior Allroad variants, drive goes to all four wheels through a seven-speed S tronic gearbox.

For the e-hybrid, the familiar 2.0 TFSI has been paired to a 25.9-kWh battery pack powering a single motor.

While the combustion engine makes 185 kW on its own, the electric motor develops 105 kW, which translates to a combined 270kW/500Nm.

Paired to the same S tronic ‘box, the e-hybrid will get from 0-100 km/h in 5.5 seconds and hit the same 250 km/h limited top speed as the TDI. The claimed all-electric range is 95 km.

Not for South Africa yet

Soon to go on-sale in Europe priced from €77 250 (R1 452 822) for the TDI and from €80 250 (R1 509 242) for the e-hybrid, the A6 Allroad hasn’t yet been confirmed for South Africa.

While previous generations sold locally, the newcomer’s arrival could well be downplayed as a result of the standard A6’s historically poor sales performance in both sedan and Avant bodystyles.