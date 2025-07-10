10 things you need to know about the new Chery Tiggo Cross HEV

Hybrid SUV is set to rattle the cages of the Toyota Corolla Cross and VW T-Cross.

We will be road-testing the new Chery Tiggo Cross HEV (hybrid electric vehicle) in the next few days, but all indications are that this car is set to become a game changer.

It comes in at a better price than all its competitors, including the Toyota Corolla Cross and VW T-Cross. It offers substantially more power and torque than they do, too, thanks to state-of-the-art hybrid technology.

Fuel consumption is also said to be vastly improved, and being a Chery, the Tiggo Cross HEV is jam-packed with tech and features that the others just can’t compete with.

Here are 10 fast facts about the Tiggo Cross hybrid you need to know:

1. Hybrid performance

The Chery Tiggo Cross HEV pairs a 1.5-litre petrol engine with a dedicated hybrid system to deliver smooth, responsive performance.

With a combined output of 150kW and 310Nm, it offers strong acceleration off the line and effortless power delivery that enhances everyday driving.

2. Low fuel consumption

The fuel consumption of the Chery Tiggo Cross HEV is claimed to be a mere 5.4-litres per 100km in mixed driving conditions.

This obviously helps you go further between fill-ups and is easier on your pocket, too.

The hybrid system is self-charging and does all the work in the background, so you don’t have to worry about plugging anything in and flat batteries.

3. Instant response, smoother drive

Without any turbo lag to deal with or a loss of power at altitude, the electric motor of the Cross HEV is said to deliver a near-immediate response for confident overtaking and city driving.

It’s touted to be quiet, refined, and surprisingly quick off the mark.

4. Chery Tiggo Cross HEV stylish

A bold front grille, LED lighting, and sleek styling give the Chery Tiggo Cross HEV a confident presence.

Inside, the cabin combines sporty touches with premium finishes, creating an upscale atmosphere that punches above its price, as we have already said.

5. Two feature-rich trims

The Chery Tiggo Cross HEV is available in two trim levels: Comfort and Elite.

Both come with strong standard specifications, with the Elite adding high-end extras like a sunroof, dual-zone climate control, and a power-adjustable driver’s seat.

6. Impressive tech standard on Chery Tiggo Cross HEV

On both Tiggo Cross hybrid models, you’ll find a dual-screen setup, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, voice control, a wireless charging pad, and multiple USB ports.

The Elite variant includes an upgraded Sony sound system and ambient lighting.

7. Comfort without compromise

The Chery Tiggo Cross HEV’s cabin is well thought out, featuring quality materials, supportive seats, and clever storage throughout.

Rear seat passengers benefit from generous legroom and their own charging ports. Ideal for road trips and everyday use alike.

8. Advanced safety across the board

Both hybrid models come with a comprehensive list of safety features, including electronic stability control.

The Comfort offers six airbags, while the Elite adds a seventh, along with advanced driver assistance features like adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, lane-keep assist, and a 360-degree camera.

9. Chery Tiggo Cross built for real-world practicality

Despite its compact footprint, the Chery Tiggo Cross HEV is a surprisingly practical SUV.

The boot is spacious enough for weekly shopping trips or a weekend away luggage, and the rear seats fold down to accommodate larger loads when needed.

10. Backed by a strong after-sales plan

Every Cross HEV is backed by a five-year/150 000km warranty, 10-year/one-million km engine warranty, and five-year/60 000km service plan, providing peace of mind and long-term value.