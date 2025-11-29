PODCAST: Price cut and new face put Renault Kiger in good stead

Starting at R220k, entry-level crossover model R30 000 cheaper than it was before facelift.

The Renault Kiger was not only given a new face recently, but also a significant price cut.

At a starting price of R219 999 for the entry-level Evolution model, entry into the Renault Kiger range is now R30 000 cheaper than before. At R244 999 and R254 999 respectively, the Techno manual and Techno AMT models are R20 000 more affordable than they were before the facelift.

The styling changes is in line with that of the Triber that was also the recipient of a recent update.

Renault Kiger makes a Pitstop

In this week’s episode of The Citizen Motoring’s Pitstop podcast, we discuss the updated Kiger after driving the compact crossover at its recent media launch in Cape Town.

The Kiger made its debut four years ago as the replacement of the Sandero. It shares a platform with the Nissan Magnite in a joint venture between the manufacturers.

The facelifted crossover launched only with a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, with a turbo mill penned in for next year. It produces 52kW of power and 96Nm of torque that goes to the front wheels via five-speed manual transmission of AMT. The latter is only available in Techno guise.

New looks

The updated Renault Kiger sports thinner headlight clusters with standard LEDs, restyled front bumper, new fog lamps and a revised faux front skidplate. There is also a new grille featuring Renault’s new diamond logo, a new lower air intake and 16-inch imitation alloy or flex wheel covers on the Techno.

Interior revisions are less expansive. The Evolution and Techno retain use of the eight-inch infotainment system along with cooled upper glovebox, electric mirrors, reverse camera, digital instrument cluster and rear parking sensors.