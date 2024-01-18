Black in, red out as Nissan prices limited run Magnite Kuro Edition

Denoting black in Japanese, the Kuro is only offered with the 1.0-litre turbocharged engine and modelled on the mid-range Acenta trim level.

Based on the Acenta turbo, the Kuro has been decked-out in a special all-black hue. Image: Nissan

Having made its debut in India towards the end of last year, Nissan South Africa has released official pricing of the latest limited edition version of the ever popular Magnite, the Kuro Edition.

Black-on-black

The second special derivative after the Red Edition that premiered in 2022 as a celebration of 100 000 unit sales in India, the Kuro, in effect, replaces the former as an aesthetically tweaked version of the standard Magnite Acenta.

Finished in a model exclusive black hue as per Kuro meaning black in Japanese, Nissan has also added special Kuro badge on the front wings, along with red brake calipers, black roof rails and gunmetal black 16-inch alloy wheels.

The black theme continues inside around the air vents and on the seats in the form of patterned cloth upholstery.

Spec

On the specification front, the Kuro retains the eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, six-speaker sound system and cruise control from the Acenta, but adds a wireless smartphone charger available as an optional extra even on the top-spec Acenta Plus.

Inside, the Kuro boasts patterned black cloth seats. Image: Nissan

Also carried over from is the seven-inch digital instrument cluster, folding electric mirrors, LED headlights and fog lamps, bootlid spoiler and the leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel, as well as:

all around electric windows;

dual front airbags;

rear parking sensors;

ABS and EBD;

reverse camera;

traction control;

Vehicle Dynamic Control;

Hill Start Assist

Same engine

Up front, the Magnite Kuro Edition retains the turbocharged 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine shared with the mechanically related Renault Kiger, which sends 74 kW to the front wheels.

Unique to the Kuro are gunmetal black 16-inch alloy wheels. Image: Nissan

As with the Acenta and Acenta Plus, the unit develops 160 Nm when connected to the five-speed manual gearbox, or a reduced 152 Nm when specified with the optional CVT as opposed to the new EZ Shift five-speed automated manual offered on normally aspirated self-shifting variants.

Price

Limited to two models with the exact model allocation not being known, the Magnite Kuro’s sticker prices again includes a six-year/150 000 km warranty as well as a three-year/30 000 km service plan.

Magnite 1.0 Visia – R232 900

Magnite 1.0 Visia EZ Shift – R248 900

Magnite 1.0 Acenta – R252 800

Maginte 1.0 Acenta EZ Shift – R269 200

Magnite 1.0 Acenta Plus – R268 400

Maginte 1.0 Acenta Plus EZ Shift – R285 500

Magnite 1.0T Visia – R293 400

Magnite 1.0T Acenta – R313 000

Magnite 1.0T Kuro Edition – R323 200

Magnite 1.0T Acenta CVT – R342 200

Maginte 1.0 Kuro Edition CVT – R351 800

Magnite 1.0T Acenta Plus – R332 200

Magnite 1.0T Acenta Plus CVT – R366 000

