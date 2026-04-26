City slicking in a Land Rover Defender 110

The Defender 4x4 line-up is now more distinctive and ready for adventure than ever, thanks to upgraded finishes, design and technology enhancements.

All diehard 4×4 and Defender 110 fans are going to roll their eyes when I say that I spent a week in what is claimed to be the ultimate luxury off-roader. And the only time the SUV saw dirt was for the pics you see here.

Thankfully, though, the off-road prowess of a is seldom ever in doubt. The SUV has the same sort of reputation as Toyota’s Land Cruiser has when it comes to doing things like trying to drive up and over a mountain rather than going around it.

Enhanced interior features a new, larger 13.1-inch touchscreen infotainment display. Picture: Mark Jones

So, what has changed for 2026?

Upgrades across the Defender line-up include things like a new front headlight design with signature detailing and fog lights as standard. And flush rear lights with smoked lenses are also on offer.

A refreshed palette of contemporary exterior colours and finishes is now available. Like the cool-looking Woolstone Green that our test unit came in. The interior also features upgraded materials and a larger 13.1-inch touchscreen that ensures even more intuitive control.

Technological upgrades see Adaptive Off-Road Cruise Control available as an option on the Defender for the first time. This is something the 4×4 crowd will enjoy, as it is said to make it even easier to negotiate rough terrain in comfort.

A full choice of alloy wheels from 17-inch to 22-inch is available. Picture: Mark Jones

What hasn’t changed?

As the badge alludes to, at the heart of the Defender 110 D350 X‑Dynamic HSE is that gem of a 3.0-litre turbodiesel inline‑six. Producing 257 kW of power and a chunky 700 Nm of torque, you have drivability for days.

Adding to the powerful appeal of this SUV is the fact that the engine is paired with a smooth, easy-shifting, eight‑speed box. Not that I think this is of massive importance unless you are a R4 million V8 twin-turbo Defender Octa fan, but the claimed 0-100 km/h is a quick 6.4 seconds.

Top speed is also said to be 191 km/h. Why 191 km/h and not 190 km/h or 200 km/h? I have no idea, but I didn’t test the claim either way. I mean, do you really need to go any quicker in a Defender 110?

Revised exterior design features new front and rear lights and updated detailing. Picture: Mark Jones

Good fuel consumption

What is also good for a large seven-seater SUV is the fuel consumption. For the week that I had the Defender 110, the average shown on the onboard computer settled at 10.5 litres per 100 km. Not quite the claimed 8.5 litres per 100 km.

But with the standard 89-litre fuel tank, you will get around 850 km. And this will make any owner who can fork out R2-million for an SUV happy. If you want better, then I guess you will need to look at one of the plug-in hybrid Defenders.

Enhanced Explorer, Adventure and Urban accessory packs make every adventure epic. Picture: Mark Jones

Hard to fault

Land Rover jokes aside. It is really hard to fault this Defender 110. It looks the part. Can go anywhere. It has all the luxury and tech in the world. Plus it has enough driveway appeal and street cred to make your neighbours jealous.

Pricing

Defender 110 D350 X‑Dynamic HSE – R2 033 000

Pricing includes a five-year/100 000 km factory warranty and a five-year/100 000 km full maintenance plan.