Omoda C7 offers style, versatility and cutting-edge technology

New SUV efficient, comfortable, and equipped with latest safety and connectivity features.

Omoda, a brand on the move, have expanded their local SUV line-up with the introduction of the all-new C7. It’ a striking new vehicle that slots in between the affordable C5 X Series and the range-topping C9.

Combining style, versatility, and cutting-edge technology, with practical functionality and value for money, the Omoda C7 is impossible to ignore.

The Omoda C7’s exterior is defined by its distinctive X-shaped frameless grille, and slim LED headlights with integrated daytime running lights. The sculpted body lines that flow seamlessly from front to back, are further enhanced by the standard 19-inch alloy wheels on the C7 TGDI and 20-inch alloy wheels with sporty, red-painted, brake calipers on the C7 SHS.

Omoda C7 performance

Two state-of-the-art powertrains are on offer. Under the bonnet of the C7 TGDI petrol derivatives is a turbocharged 1.6-litre four-cylinder engine that produces 145kW of power and 290Nm of torque that is paired with a smooth-shifting seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. This combination delivers responsive acceleration and an efficient fuel consumption figure of just 7.5-litres per 100km.

The Omoda C7 SHS rides on 20-inch alloys. Picture: Supplied

Looking for extra power and even better fuel efficiency, the C7 SHS plug-in hybrid pairs a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine with an electric motor. It generates an impressive 255kW and 525Nm of combined power and torque driving down to the front wheels via a Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT).

The C7 SHS is equipped with an 18.4kWh lithium-ion phosphate battery, which can charge from 30-80% in 20 minutes via a 40kW fast charger. It will charge from 25-100% in 160 minutes when plugged into a 6.6kW charger. Offering an all-electric range of 105km, and a total range of approximately 1 200km, overall fuel consumption drops to just 5.0 litres per 100km, while C02 emissions fall to only 30g/km.

Top-notch dynamics

The handling and ride comfort on the Omoda C7 are enhanced by a MacPherson strut front suspension and a multilink rear setup, while front ventilated discs and rear solid discs provide strong braking power. All derivatives feature Eco, Normal, and Sport driving modes, allowing drivers to tailor the experience to their preferences.

Inside, the Omoda C7 offers a cabin that combines comfort, practicality, and technology. A 2 720mm wheelbase provides ample legroom for both front and rear passengers. Boot space is rated at 614 litres in the 1.6 TGDI model and 537 litres the SHS. These numbers are with the second row of seats in place.

The modern, minimalist interior boasts black leather upholstery, electrically adjustable front seats with heating and ventilation, and a driver’s seat memory function. Dual-zone climate control is also standard on all models. A towing capacity of 1 250kg makes it easy to tow a trailer or carry lifestyle gear for weekend getaways.

The Omoda C7 offers acres of space in the rear. Picture: Supplied

Never a dull moment

Technology is at the forefront of the Omoda C7 experience. The driver benefits from an 8.88-inch digital display cluster providing all essential driving information at a glance. A 15.6-inch infotainment display integrates vehicle controls, climate settings, and media.

Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth connectivity provide seamless integration with smartphones. Entertainment is delivered via an eight-speaker Sony sound system in the 1.6 TGDI derivatives and a Sony 12-speaker setup in the SHS. These are complemented by a 50-watt wireless charging pad. Intelligent High Beam Assist, automatic headlights, and multi-colour ambient lighting allow drivers to personalise the cabin environment for every journey.

Safe as a house

Safety is at the core of the Omoda C7 and the vehicle comes with with ABS, Brake Assist, Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), alongside Dual Front, Front-Side, Curtain, Driver’s Knee, and Front Centre airbags. Aside from passive safety features, the C7 is equipped with up to 21 advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), including:

540-degree panoramic camera

Blind Spot Detection

Door Opening Warning

Rear Collision Warning

Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

Rear Cross Traffic Brake

Lane Change Assist

Adaptive Cruise Control

Lane Departure Warning

Intelligent Headlight Control

Speed Limit Assist (C7 SHS only)

Forward Collision Warning

Automatic Emergency Braking—Vehicle, Pedestrian & Cyclist Detection

Traffic Jam Assist

Integrated Cruise Assist

Emergency Lane Keeping

Lane Departure Prevention

Drive Away Reminder

Multi Collision Brake

A 15.6-inch infotainment screens features alongside an 8.88-inch digital cluster. Picture: Supplied

‘The next step’

“The all-new C7 represents the next step in Omoda’s commitment to delivering SUVs that combine style, technology, and practicality for South African drivers,” says Hans Greyling, General Manager for Omoda & Jaecoo South Africa.

“Whether choosing the petrol or SHS plug-in hybrid variant, drivers can enjoy an SUV that is efficient, comfortable, and equipped with the latest safety and connectivity features.”

Omoda C7 pricing

C7 1.6 TGDI Luxury – R539 900

C7 1.6 TGDI Elegance – R589 900

C7 SHS – R689 900

The C7 TGDI and C7 SHS come with Omoda’s industry-leading one-million km/10-year engine warranty for the first owner, and also a five-year/75 000 km service plan and a seven-year/200 000 km factory warranty.

The C7 SHS battery pack is covered by a 10-year/unlimited km warranty for the first owner. This plan also covers certain electric drive unit components. For complete peace of mind and enhanced ownership value, buyers further benefit from five years, unlimited mileage, roadside assistance.