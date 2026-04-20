South Africa-bound Omoda C4 revealing all, finally, in Beijing

Omoda's smallest model had been expected to debut in the first quarter of 2026, which never materialised for unknown reasons.

Supposed to have already been on-sale, a report from Spain has alleged that Omoda will only now debut the actual production C4 at the Beijing Motor Show this week.

Unknown delay

Unveiled last year as the smallest Omoda model below the C5, the C4 has been expected to wear the C3 moniker, which seemingly got dropped to avoid the similarly badged C3 sold by Citroën.

At the time of its reveal as the C3 at the Shanghai International Auto Show exactly 12 months ago, the C4 was due to enter production in October before arriving in South Africa in 2026.

Rebadged as C4, Omoda & Jaecoo South Africa confirmed a first-quarter 2026 debut, which never happened for reasons never made public.

Speuclative details

According to the latest claim by motor.es, the C4’s delayed unveiling in Beijing will now see it only go on-sale in Europe later, but before 2027, priced from a reported €20 000 (R384 795).

While no specification or technical details were made public under both monikers, the Spanish publication claims the familiar 1.6 T-GDI from other Chery Group products will be used, along with a hybrid under the Super Hybrid System or SHS banner.

Undercutting C5

Debuting Omoda’s latest design language called Cyber Mecha, the sharply styled C4 – or simply Omoda 4 in Europe – is expected to come with a significantly reduced price tag compared to the C5.

At present, the latter starts at R339 900, suggesting the C4 could, in theory, retail from R280 000 to R300 000.

As it stands, more details will soon emerge once the wraps come off in Beijing this week.