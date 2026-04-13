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Fiat exits South Africa but is the end of the road temporary?

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By Charl Bosch

Motoring Journalist

3 minute read

13 April 2026

06:00 am

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With a dated product range and no new models alluded to, Fiat has departed South Africa, however, possibly only temporary.

Fiat 500 updated again and priced in South Africa

With the final 500 sold in February, Fiat has seemingly departed South Africa. Picture: Fiat

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Fiat has reportedly ceased operations in South Africa after having introduced no new products since updating the 500X in 2023.

The end?

Along with the constantly updated 500, the brand reported its last sales figures to the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa) in February, when a single 500 left a showroom floor.

Fiat 500e could revert to mild-hybrid power
“New generation” 500 had been rumoured for South Africa. Picture: Fiat

While still operational, the Fiat South Africa website no longer lists any products despite depicting the current all-electric 500e.

Showed at the Kyalami Festival of Motoring two years ago, with the aim of being sold locally, nothing of the latter ever emerged.

Fiat previews incoming new Ulysee people carrier
Fiat Ulysee made an unannounced showing last year with no provided details or fanfare. Picture: Charl Bosch

At the same, no future product plans were revealed at Stellantis’ annual Media Connect event last year, apart from showing the Ulysee and e-Scudo commercial vehicles without details or fanfare.

Hint of ‘coming back’?

Reportedly, the brand will retain a presence in South Africa. As first indicated by bdlive.co.za, an unnamed spokesperson for Fiat parent company, Stellantis, remarked that “exciting developments” are underway.

While this suggest a possible brand re-launch similar to sister brand, Citroën, no further details were provided.

Likely products

Last year, Fiat u-turned on its electric-only plans by introducing hybrid versions of the 500 and 600 as a result of poor sales of the EV-only 500e and 600e.

New Fiat 500 reintroduces the combustion engine
Hybrid 500 made its debut in Europe last year. Picture: Fiat

At present, the pair presents the most likely options for a local market re-launch, along with the Grande Panda that debuted as either a hybrid or EV two years ago.

Unlikely are its products for developing markets are these are primarily for Latin America and as such, only offered with left-hand drive.

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Stay tuned…

The Citizen has reached out to Stellantis South Africa and will update accordingly once feedback is provided.

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