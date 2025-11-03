JUST IN: Big petrol and diesel prices cuts from Wednesday – here’s how much you’ll pay

Several factors contributed to the decrease in petrol and diesel prices.

South African motorists will pay less for petrol and diesel at the pumps from Wednesday, 5 November 2025.

The decrease in petrol prices will be welcomed by cash-strapped motorists ahead of the festive season.

Petrol and diesel prices

The department of mineral resources and energy (DMRE) announced that both the price of 93-octane and 95-octane petrol will decrease by 51 cents per litre.

The price of diesel (0.05% sulphur) decreases by 21 cents per litre, while diesel with 0.005% sulphur goes down by 19 cents per litre.

ALSO READ: BMW S 1000 RR just the ride to channel your inner Brad Binder

Meanwhile, illuminating paraffin will cost 1 cent less per litre, while the price of LP gas decreases by 61 cents/kg.

How much will fuel cost you?

When the fuel price adjustment kicks in, a litre of 93 unleaded petrol will cost R20.97 per litre, while 95 unleaded will be R21.12 a litre.

The wholesale price of 0.05% (500 PPM) diesel will decrease to R19.13 per litre and 0.005% (50 PPM) will cost R9.20 a litre.

ALSO READ: Start your engines, South Africa ready to host F1 Grand Prix

Reasons for petrol price drop

DMRE spokesperson Robert Maake said that several factors, including international petroleum product prices and the rand-US dollar exchange rate, contributed to the decrease in petrol and diesel prices.

Brent Crude Oil price

Maake said the average Brent Crude oil price decreased from $67.16 to $64.14 during the period under review.

“The decrease in the price of crude oil is due to oversupply because of increased global production as well as uncertainty caused by continued trade tensions which could affect economic growth and demand for crude oil.”

Rand/US dollar exchange

He said therRand appreciated on average, against the US Dollar (USD), (from 17.49 to 17.29 Rand per USD) during the period under review when compared to the previous one.

“This led to lower contributions to the Basic Fuel Prices of petrol by 10.60 c/l, diesel by 11.77 c/l and illuminating paraffin by 11.53 c/l, respectively.”

Slate levy

Maake said the cumulative slate amounted to a positive balance of R3.74 billion for petrol and diesel at the end of September 2025.

“In line with the provisions of the self-adjusting slate levy mechanism, the slate levy remains unchanged at zero cents per litre in the price structures of petrol and diesel with effect from 5 November 2025.”

NOW READ: Updates make already good hybrid GWM Haval H6 tougher to beat