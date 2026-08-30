No wing, no problem for the superb Porsche 911 GT3 Touring

Soundtrack from naturally aspirated 4.0-litre boxer engine intoxicating when it redlines at 9 000rpm.

In a motoring world constantly evolving towards better efficiency, the Porsche 911 GT3 is a proud protagonist of the old adage “there is no replacement for displacement”. Even in its latest 992.2 reiteration.

It’s high-revving naturally aspirated 3 996cc boxer petrol engine is the perfect companion for anyone of the opinion that man should only co-exist with machine when the latter is in its purest form.

But the free-breathing existence of this marauding masterpiece is in the balance amid rumours that the GT3 will be turbocharged in future. The GTS already bit this bullet and chances are that the GT3 will lose its now proud status as the only naturally aspirated 911.

It is this very prospect that our recent drive in the 992.2 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring a bittersweet experience. Sweet because of the brilliant sports car that we got to pilot over scenic Western Cape mountain passes and bitter because it will be such a pity if such a brilliant powertrain will cease to exist.

The biggest difference between the standard 911 GT3 and the Touring is that the latter loses the prominent rear wing associated with the badge and offers an optional rear seat system with the Touring Package. Instead of the wing, it features an extendable rear spoiler and Gurney flap similar to Carrera and Turbo S models.

Improved downforce

While it’s hard to ignore the 100kg plus downforce the rear wing adds, it’s simply amazing how adapted aerodynamics like the modified underbody fins and increased downforce in the wheel arches compensate for its absence. So much so that the way its 255/35 ZR20 front and 315/35 ZR20 rear rubberware stick to the tarmac through the twisties even without a big rear wing leaves you breathless.

The GT3 Touring features an extendable rear spoiler and Gurney flap. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

The 4.0-litre mill’s outputs of 375kW of power and 450Nm sent to the rear wheels stay the same. But revised cylinder heads and sharper camshafts provide more dynamic performance in the upper engine speed range.

Peak power is at 8 400rpm before the engine redlines at 9 000rpm. A very cool feature is Track Display on the digital instrument cluster that allows the driver to rotate the Tachometer so that the 9 000rpm is at the 12 o’clock marking.

The Touring’s lightweight design, which can be as low as 1 420kg in its most efficient configuration, ensures a crazy power to weight ratio that reads 264kW per ton.

Manual and PDK

The GT3 Touring comes in a choice of six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch (PDK) transmission. Updated software ensures 8% shorter final drive ratios. The manual sprints from 0 to 100km/h in 3.9 seconds on its way to a top speed of 313km/h, with the PDK boasting a sprint time of 3.4 seconds and a top whack of 311km/h.

As these numbers indicate, the GT3 Touring is not the fastest Porsche 911. But that is not what this brilliant sports car is about. It is for those looking for maximum enjoyment from what is essentially a very expensive and state-of-the-art toy. One of which every aspect combines to deliver the ultimate thrill.

The cockpit is not for the faint-hearted. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

From the time you strap into the new lightweight sports bucket seat and turn the rotary ignition switch, you just know you are in for something special. It launches like a wild horse breaking its shackles before its wild acceleration is complemented by the intoxicating loud and proud soundtrack emitted by the rear-mounted engine as it works through sharp and prominent PDK gear shifts.

The Touring’s handling is simply phenomenal too, with the typical 911 steering wheel feedback ensuring the driver stays fully immersed. The brakes, which feature improved cooling, are equally impressive and almost feel a tad too refined at times.

It will be a real pity if the GT3’s naturally aspirated engine ceases to exist. It is the centrepiece around which this 911, which is as close to pure perfection as you can get, is built.

Porsche 911 GT3 Touring pricing

Porsche 911 GT3 Touring PDK/MT R4 795 000

*Price includes five-year/100 000km Driveplan.