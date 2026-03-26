What to expect from South Africa-bound Toyota Land Cruiser FJ

An official launch date for what will become Toyota's most affordable off-roading SUV is still to be set.

Introduced as the spiritual but not direct successor to the FJ Cruiser, the Toyota Land Cruiser FJ will arrive in South Africa later this year as the marque’s most affordable off-roader.

Proven foundation

On the back going on-sale in Thailand earlier this month, the Land Cruiser FJ forms part of a two-tier product assault on the D-SUV segment, the other being the all-new RAV4.

Already branded as a rival for the smaller five-door Suzuki Jimny, the FJ will ride on the same IMV 0 platform as the Hilux and Fortuner rather than moving to the newer TNGA-F.

ALSO READ: Land Cruiser FJ set to lead Toyota’s revealed 2026 product roll-out

The retention of the ladder-frame platform means the inclusion of a low-range transfer case, locking rear differential and a part-time four-wheel drive system.

According to Thailand’s headlightmag.com, the claimed ground clearance is 245 mm and boot space between 765 and 1 522-litres.

Petrol power only

Up front, and similar to the FJ Cruiser, the Land Cruiser FJ makes exclusive of a petrol engine, albeit not the former’s 4.0-litre V6.

Rear-end styling has elements from the FJ Cruiser. Picture: Toyota

Instead, Toyota has opted for the stalwart 2TR-FE normally aspirated 2.7 that makes 120kW/246Nm. The only available transmission is a six-speed automatic.

For now, a diesel is not available despite rumours of a possible option arriving in 2028.

Spec

As with the “new generation” Hilux, the interior is modelled on that of the Land Cruiser Prado, but with certain design cues of the FT-4X Concept that previewed it in 2017 still present.

Interior has been taken directly from the Land Cruiser Prado. Picture: Toyota

Based on the Thai-version, notable specification comprises the following:

LED headlights;

folding electric mirrors;

18-inch alloy wheels;

side-steps;

imitation leather upholstery;

dual-zone climate control;

keyless entry;

push-button start;

multi-function steering wheel;

seven-inch digital instrument cluster;

wireless smartphone charging pad;

six-speaker sound system;

12.3-inch infotainment system;

wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto;

three type-C USB ports.

Taking care of safety is the following:

seven airbags;

front and rear parking sensors;

tyre pressure monitor;

360-degree surround-view camera system;

cruise control;

traction control;

Auto High Beam Assist;

Automatic Emergency Braking;

Vehicle Stability Control;

Lane Departure Warning;

Trailer Sway Control;

Blind Spot Monitoring;

Hill Descent Control;

Hill Start Assist;

Pre-Collision Warning.

Price?

Priced at 1 269 000 baht in Thailand, which equates to R657 492 when directly converted and without taxes, the Land Cruiser FJ is likely to be priced a bit higher once sales start.

Toyota South Africa Motors is still to confirm an official launch date.

NOW READ: Toyota Land Cruiser FJ finally revealed as cute retro Jimny rival