Rising fuel prices drive South Africans away from diesel cars

Consumers are increasingly turning to electric and hybrid vehicles as fuel costs continue to climb.

The unintended consequence of South Africa’s fuel crunch and diesel price sky rocketing may be doing what policy and incentives have long struggled to achieve, pushing more motorists to consider electric vehicles over diesel.

According to George Mienie, CEO of AutoTrader, the platform’s latest on-site data suggests the market may already be starting to shift. Over the past four weeks, enquiries for diesel-powered passenger vehicles have declined by 18% compared to mid-February.

Diesel has been the long preferred choice

A notable change in a country where diesel has long been a preferred option for motorists focused on fuel efficiency and long-distance driving. For years, it has occupied a comfortable middle ground between affordability, performance and range.

But when the diesel price rises sharply, that equation starts to change and consumers appear to react immediately.

At the same time, interest in alternative technologies is rising sharply. Searches for battery electric vehicles are up 45% over the same period while hybrid searches are up16%, although that marks slower growth for hybrids than previously seen. Together, these shifts suggest that rising fuel costs are pushing many South Africans to reconsider their reliance on traditional fossil fuels.

What makes this shift more telling is that it is not just showing up in search behaviour. Demand is translating into action. Consumers are not only searching for alternatives, but also engaging with them more seriously as running costs come under pressure.

Limited stock of electric vehicles

What is particularly notable is that this growing demand for battery electric vehicles is not yet being matched by stock availability. BEV listings are down 3% even as demand has risen sharply, pointing to a market where supply may already be tightening.

That could reflect existing stock being bought up more quickly while some current owners choose to hold onto their BEVs as fuel prices climb.

By contrast, diesel, petrol and hybrid stock supply have all edged higher. That suggests supply in the traditional market remains available, even as buyer attention begins to move elsewhere. It is that disconnect between shopper behaviour and available stock that makes this moment worth watching.

If demand for BEVs continues to rise while listings remain constrained, the used market could feel the effects first. Tighter supply and growing demand would likely put upward pressure on prices, particularly for well-priced second-hand electric vehicles.

This diesel price problem is not going away

None of this means diesel is disappearing overnight, or that South Africa has suddenly become an electric vehicle market. But an -18% change in diesel inquiries over four weeks is a meaningful signal, especially when it is happening alongside stronger interest in electric and hybrid alternatives.

If these trends continue, rising fuel costs may do more than squeeze household budgets. They may also have the unintended consequence of quietly accelerating South Africa’s shift towards full battery electric vehicles.