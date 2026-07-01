Back with a bang all-new Audi Q3 packs a tech and aesthetic punch

Ingolstadt's soon-to-become entry-level 'Q' model offers a lot, but at a price.

With sales of the Q2 ending later this year, the Q3 will become Audi’s entry-level ‘Q’ model, which in turn makes it one of its most important.

Global sales hit

Sold over two generations since 2011, more than 2.5-million units have left dealership floors worldwide, with South Africa accounting for 18 523 of those.

Revealed last year, the third generation Q3 made its first showing on local soil at parent company Volkswagen’s product Indaba in February as part of Ingolstadt’s ongoing new or updated product line-up initiated 12 months ago.

The official launch taking place on the outskirts of Stellenbosch last week, the Q3’s arrival forms part of an effective four-model roll-out that Audi has settled upon for 2026, ahead of the arrival of eight products next year.

‘SUV’ or Sportback

Defined at the time of its global reveal in June last year as “more dynamic” and “more muscular” than its predecessor, the Q3 becomes the second model after the A5 to incorporate Audi’s latest styling language, but with obvious Q-model specific traits.

‘Standard’ Q3 is more compact than before, but with gains on all dimensional fronts. Picture: Charl Bosch

Once again available in standard ‘SUV’ and coupe-styled Sportback bodystyles, the comparatively short launch route also highlighted key areas of improvements, as well as new touches unlikely to be universally accepted from the start.

Sharper looks

Joining the A5 in being based on the PPC or Premium Platform Combustion, the Q5 is both longer and wider than the model it replaces, yet still appears compact in the same mould as the original.

A significant aesthetic departure, though, the first “new generation” Q model debuts a rectangular Singleframe grille, a split headlight arrangement and L-shaped side blades that house the main headlight cluster.

Q3 Sportback has been retained for another generation due to high demand. Picture: Charl Bosch

Down the side, the Q3 retains the same profile as before, though with the Q3 Sportback, little is shared with the “normal” model from the A-pillar back.

Its roofline being 29 mm lower than its sibling, the Q3 Sportback’s revised rear facia also involves a lower spoiler integrated into the roof and a more rounded window.

Sportback’s roof has been dropped by 29 mm versus that of the ‘normal’ Q3. Picture: Charl Bosch

Both have the same overall rear facia design, which not only comprises thin OLED clusters, but an illuminated four rings logo for the first time.

For South Africa, all variants are equipped with LED head-and-taillights as standard, with the option of upgrading to the new digital Matrix LEDs that now project traffic signs and warnings onto the road at speeds above 70 km/h.

Wheels and colours

Depending on the trim level, seven new alloy designs, with sizes ranging from 18 to 20-inches, can be selected, along with eight colours:

Arkona White;

Mythos Black Metallic;

Glacier White Metallic;

Tambora Grey Metallic;

Progressive Red Metallic;

Navarra Blue Metallic;

Arrow Grey Pearl;

Daytona Grey Pearl

New options are Sage Green Metallic, Malpelo Blue Metallic and Madeira Brown Matte.

Radically new inside

Representing the biggest change, opening the Q3’s door reveals the now standardised minimalist interior layout, with not only a new steering wheel but the removal of the traditional stalks for the indicators and wipers on the steering column.

Featuring what is best described a single piece control module, the left-hand stalk controls the indictors and wipers whereas the right is the selector for the transmission.

Interior represents a massive change from the previous Q3. Picture: Charl Bosch

This has resulted in the centre console being freed up to accommodate a pair of cupholders, the starter button, a physical dial for the audio system and a lidded tray over the wireless smartphone charging pads.

As with the A5, the Q3 comes standard with the curved display made up of the 11.9-inch Virtual Cockpit instrument cluster and the 12.8-inch MMI infotainment system.

Mechanism for the new gear selector is a “push-up, push-down” design, with Park requiring a press of the button. Picture: Charl Bosch

Along with its design, Audi has also improved overall material fit-and-finish, but opted to keep the irksome touch-sensitive pads on the steering wheel.

What’s more, the interface for the climate control has been moved to the MMI and therefore takes leave of the traditional dials and LCD display as before.

More spec

As a means of upping the Q3’s value proposition, previously optional items such as automatic air conditioning, ambient lighting, integrated satellite navigation and imitation leather-upholstered seats are now standard across all trim levels.

A total of seven airbags, front and rear parking sensors, an electronic tailgate and Lane Departure Warning are also included from the start.

Imitation leather seats is standard across all models. Picture: Charl Bosch

From the mid-spec Advanced trim level and up, additional standard features include:

panoramic sunroof;

tri-zone climate control;

heated sport front seats;

reverse camera;

Adaptive Cruise Control;

Auto High Beam Assist;

Park Assist

Notable options is a surround-view camera system, a new Head-Up Display and a 12-speaker Sonos sound system.

Starting with the Q3, Audi has also introduced three packages with a series of features and safety items bundled together to avoid ticking several individual options boxes – these being the Tech Pack, Tech Plus and Tech Pro.

In terms of practicality, the Q3 offers up between 488 and 1 386-litres of boot space, with the latter dropping to 1 289-litres in the case of the Sportback.

Model range

On the model front, the Q3 line-up spans 16 derivatives across four trim levels and two engine options, all of which are front-wheel drive for now.

Applicable to both the standard Q3 and Sportback, trim levels now comprise the unbadged base model, the Advanced, flagship S line and the black styling package as an option for the S line only.

TFSI or TDI

Up front, Audi has retained the same powerplants from the previous Q3, namely the 1.4 TFSI instead of the newer 1.5 TFSI Evo, and the 2.0 TDI.

Still producing 110kW/250Nm, the TFSI now comes with a seven-speed S tronic gearbox instead of the previous six-speed.

The TDI meanwhile TDI benefits from an additional 20 Newton Metres of torque for a total of 360 Nm. Power is unchanged at 110 kW, as is the sole option of the seven-speed S tronic ‘box.

Set to arrive either by year-end or early next year is a high-powered TDI producing a rumoured 140 kW, which will be routed to all four wheels via the quattro four-wheel drive system.

Not expected is a return of the performance RS Q3 as no new variant is currently under development. Also a no-no is the plug-in hybrid e-Hybrid available in Europe.

The drive

Out on the largely smooth roads surrounding Stellenbosch, the Q3 feels composed, quiet and comfortable, but not as dynamic even with the new (optional) adaptive damper system included.

What the latter does, however, make for is a well-devised ride even on the low-profile wheels of the S line.

(L-R) Advanced trim grade alongside the S line. Picture: Charl Bosch

Whereas the cabin ergonomics of the previous Q3 was straightforward and easy to fathom, the admittedly more modern setup in the new Q3 will require getting used to, in particular, the new stalk arrangement.

In typical Audi fashion, though, quality is still hard to fault. However, the piano key black finish on the centre console will require constant attention to remain clean.

As an option, four decorative inlays are offered, with the imitation aluminium option on the example driven feeling solid and looking attractive. The other options is a darkened alloy and black or silver/beige whitewood.

Q3 Sportback in Advanced grade with different wheels alongside the S line. Picture: Charl Bosch

The biggest contrast is the engine options. While not fond of being driven with vigour, the TDI is, unsurprisingly, more responsive low down, although the TFSI wins back ground by feeling a trifle livelier when setting off.

Given, however, the better torque spread and likely frugality, the smart bet is still on the TDI as the overall better option, regardless of bodystyle or trim level.

Conclusion

Although cemented as a local market favourite, the ongoing crunch factor is price, which remains the main sticking point of the German Big Three. In this regard, the Audi Q3 is no exception.

New and with considerably more standard tech than before, its starting price of R814 200 can quickly inflate to over R1-million as evident by some of the press units having been specced to over R1.3-million.

With the looming end of the Q2, which starts at R748 200, the most affordable entry-point into the Four Rings’ SUV world will soon come with a R66 000 premium, which can still be considered a small and worthwhile premium based on what it offers over the Q2.

As an overall package, the Q3 is a significant improvement over its predecessor and while pricier and less well-equipped than comparative Chinese products, will remain popular given South Africa’s reputation for brand loyalty and perceived bragging rights that come with German vehicle ownership.

Price

All Q3’s are covered by a five-year/100 000 km maintenance plan.

Q3

Q3 1.4 TSI S tronic – R814 200

Q3 2.0 TDI S tronic – R852 500

Q3 1.4 TFSI Advanced S tronic – R867 000

Q3 2.0 TDI Advanced S tronic – R905 300

Q3 1.4 TFSI S line S tronic – R904 000

Q3 2.0 TDI S line S tronic – R942 300

Q3 1.4 TFSI S line Black S tronic – R929 000

Q3 2.0 TDI S line Black S tronic – R967 300

Q3 Sportback