No waiting till 2024: New Toyota C-HR showing itself on 26 June

By Charl Bosch

Initially rumoured for unveiling in the first quarter of next year, Toyota has released the first official teaser image of the all-new C-HR it will unveil this month.

Replacing the original that had been on-sale since 2016, the second generation Coupe-High Rider will reportedly be offered solely as a hybrid due in part to the existing model proving the most popular with the battery assisted 1.8 and 2.0-litre engines offered in Europe, as well as in Japan and Australia.

Expect funky

The move also set to be implemented as part of Toyota’s switch to have all of its vehicles hybridised before 2025, the C-HR is expected to be toned down from the C-HR Prologue concept aesthetically, but not by much as evident by the mentioned teaser.

ALSO READ: Hybrid motivation the future for next generation Toyota C-HR

Despite Toyota not disclosing any verbal details, apart from mentioning the C-HR as being a “sophisticated, compact SUV with edgy design and advanced technologies”, the teaser showcases the newcome has having the same slim-line LED light clusters as the concept, albeit with an extra strip in the middle.

Concept C-HR Prologue will be toned down for eventual production as the second generation C-HR. Image: Toyota.

Appearing almost similar in look to the rear clusters of the new BMW 7 Series, the wraparound lights are connected in the centre with an illuminated badge that displays “Toyota C-HR” rather than the corporate Toyota badge.

Just visible is the outline of the spoiler integrated into the roof and the wheel arches, both anticipated to differ little from the concept.

Visually inspired by the Aygo X that went on-sale in Europe two years ago, the C-HR’s interior could potentially feature a similar design and look, however, this is purely speculative and could prove otherwise as a result of it being based on a different platform.

Goodbye petrol?

Up front, exact engine specification remains a mystery as the likely hybrid only move could see the C-HR carry over the mentioned 1.8 and 2.0-litre engines depending on the market.

Besides the light clusters, the rest of the Prologue’s rear facia is expected to be revised subtly for the production C-HR. Image: Toyota

Already dropped in the Corolla, the existing 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine is not expected to continue, with the same fate tipped to apply to the free-breathing 1.8 and 2.0-litre engines offered in other markets.

An all-electric model, currently sold in present guise only in China where the C-HR is known as the Izoa, is also anticipated to be produced and expanded to other markets outside of the People’s Republic for the first time.

More details soon

With exactly two weeks to go until the wraps are lifted, expectations are that Toyota will divulge more details of the C-HR, as teasers, over the next few days before the final reveal.

NOW READ: Toyota C-HR shows that reliable cars don’t have to be boring