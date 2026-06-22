Motoring

Home » Motoring

Chery preparing “plugless” hybrid Tiggo 7 for export markets

Picture of Charl Bosch

By Charl Bosch

Motoring Journalist

2 minute read

22 June 2026

08:40 am

RELATED ARTICLES

For now, official details are still under wraps. However, expectations are that more will soon be uncovered.

Chery Tiggo 7 gaining self-charging hybrid soon

Tiggo 7 will soon come have plug-less hybrid version. Picture: Charl Bosch

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Until now only offered as a plug-in hybrid under the CSH or Chery Super Hybrid system banner, new spy images from China have confirmed Chery as soon introducing a self-charging hybrid version of the Tiggo 7.

Not only for China

Based on the facelift Tiggo 7 that debuted in South African last year, the apparent production ready model was spotted over the weekend without any disguise and wearing English wording on its tailgate.

Lacking the secondary charging flap of the CSH, the pictured example sported the same “HYBRID” logo as the Tiggo Cross, which features a normally aspirated petrol engine and electric combination.

What to expect?

However, as indicated by carnewschina.com, the Tiggo 7 Hybrid, which will most likely be called Tiggo 7 HEV, will use a turbocharged setup combined with the electric hardware.

Based on information obtained from Chinese social media site Weibo, the publication reports that the self-charging system is, in fact, brand-new, and will have its debut in the Tiggo 7 HEV.

Chery Tiggo 7
Hybrid Tiggo 7 has, until now, only been a plug-in hybrid. Picture: Chery

In this instance, the 1.5 T-GDI will be paired to a 5.1-kWh battery pack and an apparent, 150 kW electric motor.

Combined, the self-charging Tiggo 7 HEV can produce up to a claimed 260 kW, which makes it only five kilowatts less powerful than the plug-in hybrid CSH.

Stay tuned

Soon to be introduced in China, where the Tiggo 7 is called the Tiggo 7 Plus, no further details about the Hybrid are known.

However, don’t be surprised if more information surfaces over the coming months.

Read more on these topics

Chery hybrid

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News ‘A response to fear’: Immigration expert’s grim warning on treatment of undocumented foreigners
Courts Daughter claims father has dementia after failing to pay him agreed amount for property
Politics MK party money problems? Here’s how Zuma plans on getting votes
Motoring Good news for July fuel prices: Here’s what you need to know
Politics Ramaphosa defends Didiza’s independence amid impeachment court clash

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News