Chery preparing “plugless” hybrid Tiggo 7 for export markets

For now, official details are still under wraps. However, expectations are that more will soon be uncovered.

Until now only offered as a plug-in hybrid under the CSH or Chery Super Hybrid system banner, new spy images from China have confirmed Chery as soon introducing a self-charging hybrid version of the Tiggo 7.

Not only for China

Based on the facelift Tiggo 7 that debuted in South African last year, the apparent production ready model was spotted over the weekend without any disguise and wearing English wording on its tailgate.

Lacking the secondary charging flap of the CSH, the pictured example sported the same “HYBRID” logo as the Tiggo Cross, which features a normally aspirated petrol engine and electric combination.

What to expect?

However, as indicated by carnewschina.com, the Tiggo 7 Hybrid, which will most likely be called Tiggo 7 HEV, will use a turbocharged setup combined with the electric hardware.

Based on information obtained from Chinese social media site Weibo, the publication reports that the self-charging system is, in fact, brand-new, and will have its debut in the Tiggo 7 HEV.

Hybrid Tiggo 7 has, until now, only been a plug-in hybrid. Picture: Chery

In this instance, the 1.5 T-GDI will be paired to a 5.1-kWh battery pack and an apparent, 150 kW electric motor.

Combined, the self-charging Tiggo 7 HEV can produce up to a claimed 260 kW, which makes it only five kilowatts less powerful than the plug-in hybrid CSH.

Stay tuned

Soon to be introduced in China, where the Tiggo 7 is called the Tiggo 7 Plus, no further details about the Hybrid are known.

However, don’t be surprised if more information surfaces over the coming months.