Revived Freelander’s 8 selectively detailed with REEV powertrain

The joint venture model between Chery and what was known as Jaguar Land Rover is yet to be approved for South Africa.

Having made its production debut at the Beijing Motor Show in April, various Chinese media outlets have uncovered of more details of the new Freelander 8.

Multiple powertrains

Reportedly going on-sale in China next month, the joint venture model between JLR, formerly Jaguar Land Rover, and Chery will have a range-extending electric powertrain in the so-called First Edition.

Later to be joined by fully electric and plug-in hybrid variants, the Freelander 8 features styling elements from the current Defender and original Land Rover Freelander, but rides on a Chery devised platform called iMax instead of one of JLR’s own.

Fundamentals

According to new findings by autohome.cn, the Freelander 8 has the following dimensions:

Length : 5 185 mm;

: 5 185 mm; Wheelbase : 3 040 mm;

: 3 040 mm; Height : 1 898 mm;

: 1 898 mm; Width: 2 050 mm

Reported to have six seats in a 2+2+2 layout, the 8 has a tow rating of 2 000 kg, up to 22-inch alloy wheels, an electronically locking limited slip rear diff and a mechanically locking differential at the front.

REEV first

Equipped with air suspension, but no low range transfer case, the 800-volt architecture’s first powertrain combines a 60.3-kWh battery pack with a pair of electric motors.

Being a range-extender, principle motivation is provided by the electric hardware and not the 115 kW 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine, whose sole purpose is act as a generator for the battery.

Rear-end styling has elements from the original three-door Land Rover Freelander Cabriolet. Picture: autoexpress.co.uk

Similar to the Leapmotor C10, the Chery Group’s familiar combustion engine is, therefore, not connected to the drive wheels.

The range-extending layout means the Freelander 8 can be charged using the combustion engine or via the plug as with a conventional plug-in hybrid.

Accordingly, its claimed all-electric range is 221 km based on China’s optimistic CLTC scale.

Not yet for South Africa

Reported to have a price tag of between 300 000 to 400 000 yuan according to carnewschina.com, which amounts to between R718 320 and R957 760 when directly converted and without taxes, the Freelander 8 is still to be approved for South Africa.

Should this happen, chances are that sales will most likely start in 2027.