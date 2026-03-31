Extra value with new service plan added to Toyota Land Cruiser 70 Series

Toyota has announced a comprehensive update to the iconic Land Cruiser 70 Series range, headlined by the introduction of a standard service plan across the entire line-up.

Renowned for its durability and go-anywhere capability. The Toyota Land Cruiser 70 Series continues to evolve to meet changing customer expectations. Building on the specification changes introduced in 2024.

The latest update focuses on simplifying the range. Expanding the availability of the 2.8 GD turbo-diesel powertrain and aligning the line-up with Toyota’s broader global shift to smaller, more efficient engine technologies.

Worry free ownership

A key highlight of the 2026 update is the inclusion of a standard service plan across the full Toyota Land Cruiser 70 Series range. This addition reinforces Toyota’s commitment to delivering a worry-free ownership experience. Particularly for customers operating in demanding environments where reliability and cost predictability are critical.

The service plan covers up to 9 services or 90 000 km for most derivatives. While the 4.2-litre diesel models benefit from 18 services over 90 000 km due to shorter service intervals. The range continues to be backed by a three-year / 100 000 km warranty.

Transmissions include a six-speed automatic paired with the 2.8 GD engine, as well as a five-speed manual. Picture: Supplied

Simplified model range

The latest update continues the strategic evolution of the Toyota Land Cruiser 70 Series line-up, with a clear focus on streamlining derivatives and enhancing accessibility to modern powertrains.

A key change is the discontinuation of the 4.5-litre V8 diesel engine in pick-up models, with production having concluded last year. In its place, Toyota has expanded the offering of its proven 2.8-litre GD turbodiesel engine.

Responding to customer demand for improved efficiency and refinement while maintaining the strength, reliability and capability synonymous with the Land Cruiser nameplate. Further enhancing customer choice is the introduction of the Toyota Land Cruiser 79 2.8 GD Double Cab with manual transmission.

The Toyota Land Cruiser 70 Series continues to be offered in three core body styles to suit a wide range of applications: Single Cab (engineered for heavy-duty commercial and fleet use), Double Cab (combining workhorse capability with passenger versatility) and Station Wagon (the rugged off-road SUV variant).

Proven Powertrains

The updated range continues to offer a selection of dependable engines suited to diverse customer needs and operating environments.

The line-up includes a 4.0-litre V6 petrol and 4.2-litre naturally aspirated diesel on select models, alongside the 2.8-litre GD turbodiesel, while both are available in manual and automatic transmissions.

The 2.8 GD engine delivers 150 kW of power, with torque outputs of up to 500 Nm in automatic derivatives and 450 Nm in manual variants. This ensures strong performance across a variety of use cases, from worksites to long-distance travel and challenging off-road terrain.

Transmission options include a six-speed automatic paired with the 2.8 GD engine, as well as a five-speed manual that is also available across multiple derivatives.

The 2.8 GD engine delivers 150 kW of power, with torque outputs of up to 500 Nm. Picture: Supplied

The Toyota Land Cruiser 70 Series pricing is as follows:

Land Cruiser 79 Single Cab

4.0 Petrol 5MT – R840 900

4.2 Diesel 5MT – R910 600

2.8 GD-6 Diesel 5MT – R974 300

2.8 GD-6 Diesel 6AT – R1 007 600

Land Cruiser 79 Double Cab

4.0 Petrol 5MT – R949 800

4.2 Diesel 5MT – R1 011 500

2.8 GD-6 Diesel 5MT – R1 078 000

2.8 GD-6 Diesel 6AT – R1 108 400

Land Cruiser 70 Station Wagon

78 4.2 Diesel 5MT – R988 800

76 2.8 GD-6 Diesel 5MT – R1 065 300

76 2.8 GD-6 Diesel 6AT – R1 098 400

76 2.8 GD-6 VX Diesel 6AT – R1 199 000

MyToyota

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