Limited edition 10th anniversary Renault Kwid launched

Limited to only 300 units nationwide, this anniversary model celebrates the legacy of the Kwid while introducing distinctive design elements and refined detailing.

In 2016, the Renault Kwid arrived in South Africa and reshaped expectations of what an entry-level vehicle could offer. With its SUV-inspired design, accessible price point, and distinctive personality, the Kwid introduced a new generation of drivers to the Renault brand and quickly established itself as one of the country’s most recognisable urban mobility solutions.

A must-have for first-time buyers

Over the past decade, the Renault Kwid has evolved from a new entrant in the market to a trusted presence on South African roads. For first-time car buyers, young professionals, entrepreneurs, and growing families, the vehicle has played a meaningful role in enabling independence, opportunity and progress.

To commemorate this milestone, Renault South Africa proudly introduces the Kwid 10th Anniversary Limited Edition – a special edition that honours 10 years of accessible innovation, bold design and exceptional value.

Built for drivers who value individuality and style. Picture: Supplied

Cost-effective offering

For many South Africans, the Renault Kwid represents more than a vehicle. It represents a first major purchase, the freedom of personal mobility and the ability to pursue opportunities on one’s own terms. Over the years, the model has helped more than 72 000 drivers take that important first step, offering low running costs, practical technology, and a design that comfortably fits into the diverse lifestyles of modern South Africans.

While the Kwid has remained a pillar of Renault’s cost-efficient offering, the Renault Triber has consistently been the brand’s best-selling model, further reinforcing Renault’s commitment to delivering versatile, family-friendly vehicles that meet the evolving needs of local customers.

Exclusive design and feature highlights

Exterior

Signature orange accent detailing

Dual-tone exterior with a contrasting black roof

Unique black flex wheels with bespoke design

Piano-black exterior mirrors

Based on the Techno trim, the anniversary edition introduces a series of distinctive enhancements. Picture: Supplied

Interior

Metal mustard detailing across door panels and infotainment housing

Leather steering wheel with distinctive orange stitching

Special branded seats featuring the 10-year anniversary signature

Technical Highlights

Engine

1.0-litre naturally aspirated three-cylinder engine

Power output: 50kW

Torque: 91Nm

Fuel consumption combined 4.9 litres per 100km

This lightweight yet robust engine is engineered for optimal efficiency in urban environments, offering smooth power delivery, low running cost and dependable everyday performance.

The Renault Kwid has become more than just a car on the road, but has become a part of South African life. Picture: Supplied

Transmission

Available in Manual and AMT

AMT is offered exclusively on the Techno and Climber derivatives

The AMT transmission provides seamless, clutch-free driving

Pricing

Kwid 1.0L Limited Edition 10-Year (MT) – R209 799

Kwid 1.0L Limited Edition 10-Year (AMT) – R219 999

The new Renault Kwid 10th Anniversary Limited Edition is now officially on sale. It comes standard with a two-year / 30 000km service plan, bundled with a five-year / 150 000km warranty.