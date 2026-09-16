Sharks name another star-studded squad for the URC

Ox Nché will now pack down with Thomas du Toit at the Sharks this season, while SA U20 captain Esethu Mnebelele could find himself between them.

JP Pietersen has announced a star-studded 67-player Sharks squad for the 2026/27 United Rugby Championship (URC) season.

It will be Pietersen’s first full-length spell in charge of the URC team after taking over from John Plumtree several games into last season, and being unable to salvage a poor season.

The Sharks won just eight out of 18 matches to finish 10th in last year’s URC. They didn’t win any games in Europe – their only away victory coming against the Stormers in Cape Town.

Sharks squad brimming with Springboks

While the squad lose the likes of Springboks Siya Kolisi, Grant Williams and Aphelele Fassi, they have acquired Bok prop Thomas du Toit and SA A players Batho Hlekani and Esethu Mnebelele (SA U20 captain).

They’re joined by current Springboks André Esterhuizen, Eben Etzebeth, Ethan Hooker, Ox Nché and Edwill van der Merwe as they hope to turn their fortunes around, initiating a large-scale rebrand and coaching shake-up last season.

There’s also Vincent Tshituka, Jaco Williams, Vusi Moyo, Trevor Nyakane, Bongi Mbonambi, Vincent Koch, Makazole Mapimpi, Jaden and Jordan Hendrikse, Phepsi Buthelezi, Jason Jenkins, Thomas Dyer and Ivan van Zyl, who have either played recently or in the past for the national team.

Then there’s Zekhethelo Siyaya, Luan Giliomee, Manu Tshituka, Hanro Jacobs, Liam van Wyk and Jurenzo Julius, who played for SA A when they whitewashed Zimbabwe 40-0in June.

Former All Black great Ma’a Nonu also lends his experience and mentorship to the group.

They are a group comprising a mix of experience and emerging talent, players who have shone from the World Cup stage to the U20 World Championship and even the Currie Cup.

Their inclusion reflects the Sharks’ commitment to developing the next generation while ensuring that the squad has the experience and composure required at the highest level.

Former Edinburgh assistant coach Scott Mathie joins as attack coach for the group, which comprises 31 backs and 36 forwards.

The franchise battled an injury crisis for two consecutive years, and will need to manage the return of players if they are to be successful.

The Sharks open with home games against Ospreys and Leinster in the URC next Saturday and the weekend afterwards.

They will want a statement start before travelling to Stormers for a tough away fixture.

Sharks URC squad

Albertus (Albie) Bester, André Esterhuizen, Bongi Mbonambi, Bradley Davids, Cameron Dawson, Ceano Everson, Coetzee le Roux, Corne’ Rahl, Darrien Landsberg, Deon Slabbert, Dian Heunis, Donavan Don, Eben Etzebeth, Eduan Swart, Edwill van der Merwe, Emile van Heerden, Emmanuel (Manu) Tshituka, Ethan Bester, Ethan Hooker, Fezokuhle (Fez) Mbatha, Gianni Lombard, Hanro Jacobs, Hendre’ Stassen, Ivan van Zyl, Jaco Williams, Jaden Hendrikse, Janco Purchase, Jannes Potgieter, Jason Jenkins, Johan Momsen, Jordan Hendrikse, Juan Loots, Jurenzo Julius, Khuthadzo (Khuthi) Rasivhaga, Lee-Marvin Mazibuko, Liam van Wyk, Litelihle (Lili) Bester, Luan Giliomee, Lyle Matthews, Ma’a Nonu, Makazole Mapimpi, Matt Romao, Matthew Fortuin, Esethu Mnebelele, Murray Koster, Nemo Roelefse, Nicholas (Nick) Hatton, Phatu Ganyane, Phendulani (Phepsi) Buthelezi, Phikolomzi (PK) Sobahle, Retshegofaditswe (Ox) Nche, Rambo Kubheka, Ross Braude, Simphiwe Matanzima, Simphiwe Ngobese, Siya Masuku, Stephan Lewies, Suleiman Hartzenberg, Thomas du Toit, Thomas Dyer, Tinotenda Mavesere, Trevor Nyakane, Vincent Koch, Vincent Tshituka, Vusi Moyo, Yaw Penxe, Zekhethelo Siyaya.